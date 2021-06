This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Hundreds of migrant children are still spending long periods of time in temporary government facilities, some as many as 60 days, according to a court filing. Attorneys say the conditions are insufficient for the children, who are reportedly receiving undercooked food and have limited access to showers. A group of attorneys were able to speak with children because they’re monitoring government compliance through the Flores settlement, which sets standards for migrant child detention. There were 14,467 children in custody of the Health and Human Services Department as of Sunday. CNN.