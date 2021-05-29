4 Carolina Panthers players who could be breakout stars in 2021

Which Carolina Panthers rookies could go into the 2021 season with some unrealistic expectations on their shoulders?. With rookie minicamp now firmly in the books, the Carolina Panthers have a better indication of what they can expect from their draft class in their first season in a professional environment. This was only their first taste of life in the NFL just a few short weeks from either hearing their name called or being picked up on the undrafted free-agent market, so it was probably nice for them to start focusing on football once again.