I bet a lot of you play soccer. It is a very popular sport all over the world and here locally for kids to play on teams in the spring and fall. The aim of the game is to score more goals than the other team by getting the ball in your team’s net at the end of the field. When you play soccer, you try to score a goal. In life, you need to have goals, as well. Your goal might be to get a successful job or to go to college when you grow up, or it might be something more immediate like just learning to swim or ride a bike this summer. We all need to set goals for ourselves, so we can succeed in life, even though that success might be something different to different people.