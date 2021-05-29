Nags Head budget workshop plans for fiscal year 2021-22

Nags Head commissioners held a budget workshop May 19. Planning director Michael Zehner summarized the operating budget for his department and the YMCA Skate Park renovation project. The town has included in the 2021-22 budget $205,000 to renovate one side of the park. According to the action report from the meeting, “It was Board consensus that staff provide them with a copy of the agreement between the Town and the YMCA re: the Skate Park in order to consider the Town’s obligation moving forward and to also provide a scope/cost figure as a starting point for a safe facility.”