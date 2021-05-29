Chelsea vs Man City: Champions League final score predictions

Chelsea travels to Porto where the Estadio do Dragao will play host for its Champions League final clash against Manchester City. The Blues head into the contest in relatively poor form, despite the glowing start under new manager Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile, their opponents, the Citizens, are looking for their third trophy this season. The inexperienced bunch of the match, this is Man City’s first time in the biggest game in club football—compared to the west Londoners’ third appearance. It’s a one-off, winner take all bout between two familiar English foes at the pinnacle of European football.