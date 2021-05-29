Cancel
Sixers podcast: Game 2 victory | Westbrook incident | Beal trade?

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, we break down all that went well for the Sixers and wrong for the Wizards as Philadelphia is up 2-0 in the series. With our guest, fellow FanSider Ethan Smith from the Wiz of Awes, we discuss the rest of the series and the state of Washington’s franchise moving forward.

