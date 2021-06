AUSTIN, Texas -- San Antonio College (SAC) is the 2021 recipient of what's been called the "Oscars" for outstanding achievement by a community college, and the reason is its commitment to students who often have a tough time staying in school. The Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence is given every two years. Dr. Robert Vela, president of SAC, said the 95-year-old institution is focused on serving people from its immediate environment in some of the country's most impoverished ZIP Codes, with low rates of degree attainment and high rates of unemployment. (contd.) Podcast and entire story available: https://www.newsservice.org/index.php.