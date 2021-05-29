Cancel
Sandy Springs, GA

Sandy Springs police officers rescue drunk driver from burning car

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It really is true that for police officers, the phrase “always be prepared” is something to live by.

That motto came into play early Friday morning for some Sandy Springs police officers when they got called to a fiery crash on Roswell Road near Long Island Drive.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, several on-duty officers were called to a “single-vehicle” crash on Roswell Road and reports said the car was on fire.

When the officers arrived, they found the driver still trapped inside the burning car and he was not responding or trying to get out.

Sandy Springs police released body cam video that shows one team of Sandy Springs officers grabbing fire extinguishers, another heading straight to the burning car, trying to get the driver out.

As they pulled the man from the car and got him away from it, the car burst into flames. Officers were able to keep the fire under control until the Sandy Springs Fire Department arrived and finished extinguishing it.

Police say after some further investigation, they were able to determine the driver was drunk and this was the reason for the crash.

They did not name the driver, but did say he faces charges of failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI).

