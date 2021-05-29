Indianapolis Colts: 3 battles we’re excited to watch at OTAs
With the player movement portion of the offseason (for the most part) done and dusted, the Indianapolis Colts’ roster for next season is largely locked and loaded. Given that the Colts only lost a few players to free agency, they’ll have the luxury of returning a myriad of starters from last season. In fact, we’d go as far as to say that fans could project the starters at the quarterback, running back, wide receiver, safety, cornerback and linebacker positions without even looking at a spreadsheet of the roster.horseshoeheroes.com