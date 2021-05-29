Midwest sheep and goat market report for the week of May 29

For the week ending May 29 the Midwest sheep and goat market was mixed across the country. officially slumped. It appears the slaughter goat market may have continued it’s slump outside of a few sales. Meanwhile the slaughter lamb market seemed active and healthy in South Dakota, Iowa and San Angelo Texas. The lamb market was softer in Hamilton Texas. Replacement quality females for both sheep and goats seem to be holding their own while the meat market softens. This comes as herds have been culled pretty intensively with attractive cull prices over the last year. Now prices have remained firm and ranchers are wanting to build herd numbers back to try and take advantage of a market that hopefully continues its current trend towards a 5 year pattern. Late spring moisture has also been plentiful across the high plains even south to Texas. This could have sheep and goat ranchers looking to try and take advantage of more grass. Along with the possibility of cattle ranchers looking at co-grazing options and wanting to take advantage of the prime growing conditions. All of this though sets up a stronger outlook for the sheep and goat market going forward over the next several years. Of course any market ebbs and flows with supply and demand. Right now demand is strong with folks coming back from the pandemic with money to spend. They are more than happy to spend it right now on their favorite protein or a protein that has recently become available to them. Demand will have to remain strong and grow if more producers enter the market trying to take advantage of the currently high prices. The big picture is that livestock markets over the long run turn like battleships, slowly. There will likely be a build up of breeding inventory and then an increase in market livestock. If demand remains constant there is likelihood of overproduction in that case. The best scenario is as the breeding and market herds grow so does the demand picture. Which is always possible.