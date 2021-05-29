Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Vatican Wishes ‘Joy, Serenity, and Hope’ to World’s Buddhists

By Thomas D. Williams, Ph.D.
Big Hollywood
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — The Vatican’s office for interreligious dialogue called for greater collaboration between Christians and Buddhists this week, urging a “universal solidarity” among followers of different religions. In its message titled “Buddhists and Christians: Promoting a Culture of Care and Solidarity,” the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue offered “heartfelt greetings”...

www.breitbart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhists#The Vatican#Serenity#Joy#Friendship#Buddhism#Christians#Vesakh 2021#Solidarity#Kindness#Boundless Love#Enlightenment#Delight#Message#Rome#Evil#Followers#Care#Practitioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Vatican City
Related
Religionamericamagazine.org

Vatican doubts new claims that St. Peter’s bones are in a forgotten tomb

Pope Francis uses incense to bless a bronze reliquary containing bone fragments believed to belong to St. Peter the Apostle during a Mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Nov. 24, 2013. A debate has ignited after three Italian researchers published a paper asserting that St. Peter’s remains may have been -- and continue to be -- buried in catacombs under the Mausoleum of St. Helena, rather than under St. Peter's Basilica. (CNS photo/L'Osservatore Romano)
Astronomycapradio.org

The Vatican's Space Observatory Wants To See Stars And Faith Align

CASTEL GANDOLFO, Italy — At a time of growing diffidence toward some new scientific discoveries, the one and only Vatican institution that does scientific research recently launched a campaign to promote dialogue between faith and science. It's the Vatican Observatory, located on the grounds of the papal summer residence in...
Religiondreamwidth.org

Not a Buddhist (Reply)

Yesterday, I was up and driving at the crack of dawn to go and rescue black-eyed Susans that someone was giving away on Trash Nothing. The rescue mission took me into the foothills of the Taconic Mountains, which aren’t really mountains—at least not on this side of the New York border—but a series of oscillating hills, cut through by narrow, twisty country roads. Gorgeous! The incredible green of the northeastern spring! Bitch to drive in the wintertime, I’ll bet.
Environmentasumetech.com

World Environment Day 2021: Send Messages, Wishes, Pics. Raise Awareness

Today is World Environment Day. A day dedicated to global solidarity on saving our planet is observed every year on June 5. On World Environment Day, offices, schools, government, other organisations and local bodies hold events to raise awareness about environmental causes and involve local people to tackle plastic pollution and take action to protect the environment for healthy life. You can send beautiful World Environment Day messages, quotes, wallpapers and images to your near and dear ones and professional associates and encourage them to get involved in the theme this year of – Generation Restoration.
Worldla-croix.com

Vatican "foreign minister" expresses hope for Lebanon summit

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher on Oct. 27, 2019 at the Vatican. (Photo by PIERPAOLO SCAVUZZO/ PHOTOSHOT/ MAXPPP) — Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See's "foreign minister", has expressed hope that aVatican summit next month between Pope Francis and Lebanon's Christian bishops could help resolve the current crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
Eugene, ORAlternative Press

Japanese Breakfast hopes ‘Jubilee’ will help you preserve your joy

Michelle Zauner knows a thing or two about grief. After a few years in Philly indie-emo band Little Big League, the Seoul, South Korea-born Zauner moved back to her hometown of Eugene, Oregon, to care for her mother, then diagnosed with stage 4 gastrointestinal cancer. She died six months later.
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Archangel Gabriel through Shelley Young ~ From Cult to Community

There is a misconception that those who were drawn into cults were weak-minded. In truth, the vast majority of people who end up in cults are drawn to them because they resonate with the higher principles of service, community, and unity consciousness. All areas where there have been misuses of...
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: Psalm 23, 'I shall not want'

“The Lord is my shepherd.” David wrote Psalm 23 and declared that Yahweh, Jehovah, the Lord was his Shepherd. He harkened back to Exodus 3:14. The Great “I Am” appeared to Moses in the burning bush. Moses asked God for his name. God told Moses, “I am who I am.” God is eternal and self-sufficient. In other words, God declared that he is eternal being. There is more to God’s name. Lord is descriptive of God’s covenantal faithfulness. The Hebrews held God’s personal name in such regard that they did not speak his name. God gave his name in the Hebrew verb “to be.” All being, all existence proceeds from the only one who has being, existence in himself.
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Biblical paradoxes

A paradox is a seemingly contradictory statement that is still true. There are several in Christian theology, and we accept them by realizing that God knows everything and fully understands reality, though we do not. Isaiah 55:8 applies. Here God states, “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways, says the Lord.”
Religionbuddhismnow.com

Buddhist insights: Nibbana.

If, bhikkhus, there were no not-born, not-brought-to-being, not-made, not-conditioned, no escape would be discerned from what is born, brought-to-being, made, conditioned. The meaning of the word Nibbana clearly extends to the absence of mental defilements the cause of Dukkha. So that at any moment that our minds are empty of ‘self’ and ‘belonging to self’ then that is Nibbana. For example, at this moment as you sit here I will attest that everyone, or almost everyone, has a mind empty of the feelings of ‘I’ and ‘mine’ because there is nothing engendering them. In listening attentively you give no opportunity for self – consciousness to arise. So look and see whether or not the mind is empty of ‘I’ and ‘mine’. If there is some emptiness (and I merely use the word some, it’s not completely or unchangingly empty) then you are dwelling within the sphere of Nibbana. Even though it is not absolute or perfect Nibbana, it is Nibbana just the same.
ReligionSidney Herald

Manna, our daily bread, and the Bible

Manna, our daily bread, and the Bible are God’s Word. God’s highest passion is salvation for His children. The Holy Bible is a treasure map that leads us to God’s treasure, eternal life. Search for it like silver, and hunt for it like hidden treasure. Then you will understand respect...
Unity, WIWBAY Green Bay

Unity's Gifted Wishes: John's flowers

As a cool front pushes through the area today, temperatures will only reach the mid 80s for highs and skies will clear late. Humidity will also be dropping by the evening!. Neenah's superintendent talks about the new high school, promising a "wow factor" for today's students. Milkweed mowed down. Updated:...
Religionnewsongpearland.org

Psummer in the Psalms

There’s no book in the Bible like the Psalms. No other collection of God-inspired thought, emotion, and prayer that shows the rawness of the human experience before the real heart of the living God. This summer we’re going to meet God in the Psalms.
Religionstjosephricelake.org

Fr Ed Homily 6-12-21: Immaculate Heart of Mary

The feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary takes place on the day following the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. This devotion honors Mary’s perfect purity of heart in virtue of her Immaculate Conception, and the perfect union of her heart—on fire with love for God and her spiritual children—with the heart of her Son, Jesus. In two passages in the Gospel of Luke we have reference to Mary treasuring and pondering in her heart the sacred events of Jesus’ life, which became the foundation of the pious devotion to the Heart of Mary in the Church. In 1944, after consecrating the world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Pope Pius XII extended this feast to the universal Church. Taken from the Catholic Company.
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Theological Insights From a Day in the Life of an American Exorcist

Something was afoot. After many dropped calls, I got the priest on the phone again, and before we were disconnected, I quickly said, “Let’s say a prayer.” We prayed to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Michael, asking for their intercession to keep the phone lines open. Our prayers were answered. No dropped call that time. We had a good chat. And it turned out that he really did have someone who was in strong need of deliverance from demons.
Swami Vivekanandagoldenageofgaia.com

Unpacking the Download

Following this download, which I’ve been told for some years would be unpacking, I seem to be seeing things from a slightly higher vantage point. Example. I have this mass of papers around me and I see they’re all out of place and, for a brief moment, I panic. But...
Religiontherochestervoice.com

Why did Jesus say that a prophet has no honor in his own country?

"They knew Jesus when he was a kid. They just said, 'Hi Jesus,' but they didn't know he was God," says Stacey, 6. It's hard to talk with people who have known you for a long time, especially about spiritual matters. They think they know you. In most cases, they're right, but not with Jesus.
Minoritiesthedesertreview.com

Dear LGBTQ+, I want to be your good Samaritan

As a child of God, I find myself troubled trying to accept June is considered “Pride Month.” I have already discussed it with my heavenly Father. This is difficult and I can’t help but allow my humanly irrational emotions get in the way. Let’s get down to it– yes, it’s...
Religionheraldmalaysia.com

Pope at Angelus: Discover the presence of God in our lives

At his Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reminds us to have attentive eyes in order to see how God’s hidden presence is always there and at work in our lives and history. Speaking to pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s Square for the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis reflected on the day’s Gospel: the two parables Jesus tells that open up an understanding of the mystery of God and how human events unfold. The parables show us that everyday life, which sometimes may seem monotonous or difficult, is always “inhabited by God’s hidden presence”, he noted, and it takes our attentive eyes to be able “to seek and find God in all things”.
Religionpbrenewalcenter.org

Embracing the Mystery of God: The First Pillar of Islam

Part 9. The full series is here: The Contemplative Spirit of Islam. When Christians recite the Nicene Creed, they are not only stating a laundry list of convictions, they are also proclaiming the essence of who they are. I prefer to begin the prayer with “I embrace” rather than “I believe” because it gives voice to the significance the Creed plays in a Christian’s life. These words are the impetus for our way of being in the world. They are not only the source of our hope, but they also inspire our participation in building up the kingdom of God here on earth.