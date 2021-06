The dead period for college basketball recruiting ended on June 1st, and it only took until June 2nd for Hubert Davis to land his first recruit. Three-star 2022 center Will Shaver announced his commitment to the Tar Heels during the second day of his official visit. It was previously reported that Shaver was not going to announce which school he would be attending until his birthday on September 17th, so Davis earning his commitment is quite a big deal if we are to believe that Shaver was seriously committed to that timeline.