Every now and then the UFC is blessed with a rematch that books itself. This Saturday at UFC 263, they got two of them. After his breakout 2018 campaign in which he went 4-0 to start his UFC career, Israel Adesanya competed against a middleweight murderer’s row in his next five fights: Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum, Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, and Paulo Costa. He then jumped up to 205 where he fell short in a bid to claim Jan Blachowicz’s light heavyweight title, but now he returns to the division in which he’s never lost and he has a worthy contender waiting for him.