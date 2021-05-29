Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Interview: Blackberry Smoke Mark 20 Years Together With New Album, ‘You Hear Georgia’

By Angela Stefano
Posted by 
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlie Starr can't quite believe it, but he and his Blackberry Smoke bandmates have been making music together for 20 years now. "Every time I try to wrap my brain around that, it's tough," Starr tells The Boot. "And it doesn't feel like it's been 20 years. I was 26 years old when we started this band, and now I'm 46 -- that's crazy."

kdhlradio.com
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Haynes
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
George Jones
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Frankie Ballard
Person
Charlie Starr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry World#Georgian#Cobb Starr#The Black Bettys#Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Music
Related
Beauty & FashionAntelope Valley Press

Smoke releases ‘You Hear Georgia’

With seven albums under their belts and a global pandemic fading further into the rearview mirror each day, it’s safe to say that Atlanta Rock group Blackberry Smoke has weathered the storm. Formed in 2000 and referred to by fans as “Smoke,” the line-up consisting of Charlie Starr (lead vocals,...
MusicJamBase

The JamBase Podcast: Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr

Episode 81 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr. JamBase’s Scott Bernstein chatted with Starr about the recently released BBS album, You Hear Georgia, the band’s upcoming Spirit Of The South Tour, performing during the pandemic and more.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Charlie Starr & Benji Shanks (Blackberry Smoke) Bring All-Acoustic Session to The Funky Biscuit

Charlie Starr & Benji Shanks (Blackberry Smoke) Bring All-Acoustic Session to The Funky Biscuit. Longtime fans of Blackberry Smoke filled The Funky Biscuit to capacity for An Evening With Charlie Starr and Benji Shanks, a set of four shows over two nights on June 5 & 6 at the Funky Biscuit in Boca Raton, Florida. Charlie Starr serves as a founding member, frontman and lead guitarist for Southern rock band Blackberry Smoke, and last year the band added guitar virtuoso Benji Shanks as a full-time touring member. The two have played together outside of Blackberry Smoke before, several times in years past, so seeing both musicians smiling and genuinely having a good time was a welcome site to those who have missed live, in-person shows over the past year. During the relaxed jam session, both Starr and Shanks interacted and shared road stories both past and present. Starr returned to touring solo shows earlier this year; his last solo show was in Macon, Georgia, January 15, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic put a hold on in-person live shows. Fans of both Starr and Shanks bought every table, standing space, and crevice available for the four shows, and the Biscuit provided an intimate venue to see the all-acoustic set by the two talented Southern rockers.
Rock MusicJamBase

Southern Avenue Details New Album ‘Be The Love You Want’ & Shares Single

Memphis soul quintet Southern Avenue will release a new album, Be The Love You Want, on August 27 through Renew Records/BMG. The band accompanied the announcement with lead single, “Push Now.”. The follow-up to 2019’s Keep On sees Southern Avenue — vocalist Tierinii Jackson, drummer Tikyra Jackson, bassist Evan Sarver,...
MusicSmirs Interior News

Mark Perry releases new single ahead of Northwest album.

Smithers songwriter Mark Perry’s has released a new single from his upcoming album called Northwest. “Golden Spruce,” relates the story of a Canadian forester who felled a 300-year-old tree on Haida Gwaii in January 1997. “Its unique colour, appearance, and size made it a celebrated and valued tree and was...
Musictreblezine.com

Hear Sleater-Kinney’s new album, Path of Wellness

Sleater-Kinney‘s new album, Path of Wellness, is out today via Mom+Pop. The album finds the duo of Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein returning to a simpler, more stripped-down indie rock approach after employing bigger production techniques and more elaborate arrangements on 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold. The band previously shared the singles “Worry With You” and “High in the Grass,” and now the album is available to hear on streaming services. Check it out below and take a look at their upcoming tour dates with Wilco.
MusicPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Interview: Lukas Nelson Finds Inspiration in Stillness for New Promise of the Real Album ‘A Few Stars Apart’

In March of 2020, Lukas Nelson moved back in with his family. The COVID-19 pandemic was shutting down much of the United States, including the music industry. Nelson could have booked it back to Hawaii, but leaving his parents — country icon Willie Nelson, who is now 88, and his wife Annie — "would [have made me] feel like a real piece of s--t," he admits with a chuckle.
MusicPosted by
Taste of Country

Interview: Joy Oladokun Tracks Her Journey to Self-Assuredness on New Album ‘In Defense of My Own Happiness’

Joy Oladokun would make an exceptional motivational speaker. She's soft-spoken in a way that prompts you to use your "inside voice" -- to lower your own vocal volume level to match her calmness. Just as she does in her songs, she offers up true-to-life stories and bits of wisdom thoughtfully and passionately, yet casually enough to turn an interview into more of a conversation.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

mxdwn Interview: John Sherman of Red Fang is Ready to Hit the Road to Showcase New Album Arrows

Red Fang’s fifth album Arrows is out today, a record that displays arrangements full of gripping riffs and a surprising new way to record drum tracks. In addition to the release of their latest LP, the band just announced a fall 2021 tour that’s a stacked bill: Red Fang with opening acts Starcrawler, Here Lies Man and Warish. Drummer John Sherman took the time to talk to mxdwn about working with producer Chris Funk on the new album, recording drums in a swimming pool and the anticipation of getting on the road and unveiling what Arrows has to offer in front of their fans.
Chicago, ILrespect-mag.com

RESPECT. Interview: oddCouple Talks New Album ‘Reflections’, Working With Elijah Blake, Jamila Woods + Much More

Chicago producer and musician oddCouple to see if you would be interested in setting up an interview with him about his new project Reflections that is due out May 28th. The album features appearances from theMIND, Fatherdude, Elijah Blake, and more. The lead single featuring Jamila Woods was released earlier this month and praised by the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, Stereogum, Hypebeast, and more. oddCouple also just released his latest single “Enemies” featuring vocalist theMIND this week.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Blackberry Smoke in Concert at House of Blues

Check out a live set from the Southern rock–infused band, Blackberry Smoke, when they take the stage at House of Blues in Downtown. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest...
Posted by
J.M. Lesinski

Vanic Talks New Year, New Music in Exclusive Interview

J.M. – First off, I loved "Earn It," what was working with Fairlane like?. Vanic – “Thanks! It was great. We've been real-life friends for years so it was totally natural. He came up with the original vision, the chords, guitar, structure, and then he gave it to me and said let's make this into a sort of dark house track. Then I just kinda took over production and made it my own.”
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Rhett Akins and Thomas Rhett Perform on Grand Ole Opry Together for First Time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. –– The Grand Ole Opry welcomed award-winning singer/songwriter Rhett Akins and multi-platinum selling artist Thomas Rhett for performances in front of a sold-out audience tonight. It was the first-time father and son played the Opry on the same evening and the first time they took the Opry stage to perform together. Their performances along with Tracy Lawrence aired as part of Opry Live on the Circle Network.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Conway Twitty's 'Hello Darlin'' Was Almost Forgotten in Storage Before He Recorded It

Conway Twitty was a successful country music singer who was known for his own hits as well as his many duets with Loretta Lynn, and one of his most iconic songs came in the form of 1970's "Hello Darlin.'' In this tune, from his album Hello Darlin', Twitty runs into an ex-love, and although he plays it cool at first, he admits that he's still pining over her. The song features classic country instrumentation and became one of Twitty's greatest hits, spending four weeks atop the Billboard country charts. It's also one of the singer's most recognizable country songs, alongside "It's Only Make Believe," "Tight Fittin' Jeans," and others.
Rock MusicRevolver

For Fans of the Sword and Elder: Hear King Buffalo's New Album of Twisted Psych-Metal

King Buffalo are from Rochester, NY, the city where Mastodon's Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher originate from. Apparently there's something in the water there, because King Buffalo also specialize in a tantalizing breed of heavy psych-rock, and their new album, The Burden of Restlessness, which we're proud to be premiering below, will definitely appeal to fans of that world.
Musicdredds.info

New Pop Smoke Album Is On The Way, Pusha T Album Too

Steven Victor Confirms New Posthumous Album From Pop Smoke, Says Pusha Album Is Also On The Way. Pop Smoke‘s posthumous album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was a commercial smash, producing records like “The Woo” ft. Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent, “For The Night” ft. DaBaby and Lil Baby, and many others.