Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new Game Director

CD Projekt Red have delivered their earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and it was a bit of a dismal report for the Polish developer. Profits were down 65 percent year-on-year as both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 sales have slowed and further investment has been required to get the former up to snuff following a disastrous launch. On that subject, during their earnings call, CDPR provided a bit of an update on Cyberpunk returning to the PlayStation Store. Previously, they had simply said it was Sony’s call, making it sound like it could potentially happen any time. Today, they clarified that there are actually set metrics that need to hit before Cyberpunk can return to PlayStation, and it sounds like CDPR is still some ways from achieving them.