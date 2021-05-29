Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new Game Director

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, CD Projekt has revealed that its Q1 2021 net profits missed market expectations partly due to the costs associated with fixing Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR attributes their lower than usual profitability due to continuing depreciation of Cyberpunk 2077 development expenditures, work on updating the game, and R&D activities related to future projects. The game's removal from the PlayStation Store has undoubtedly affected the studio's earnings as well. Crytek has announced that remasters of Crysis 1, 2, and 3 will be bundled together as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. The new and enhanced collection will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC with "even smoother" gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. And finally, Nintendo has won a lawsuit against a ROM-hosting website called RomUniverse.