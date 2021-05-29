Cancel
Video Games

Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new Game Director

By Stuart Thomas
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing on from the game’s troubled launch, and new changes in CD Projekt Red’s development and marketing strategies, the recent action-adventure game Cyberpunk 2077 now has a new Game Director so that the previous Game Director can focus more on their other role. Gabriel Amatangelo will now be Cyberpunk 2077’s...

Video Gamesrealsport101.com

New Cyberpunk 2077 update roadmap is promising, but painfully unspecific

Cyberpunk 2077 is in a better place than it was a couple of months ago, but CDPR has a long way to go before it's won back the trust of its fans and consumers. In an effort to update those fans and consumers, a new Cyberpunk 2077 update roadmap has surfaced online. Here's everything we know about what's in-store for Night City in the future.
Video GamesIGN

Fixing Cyberpunk 2077 Has Hurt CD Projekt's Profits - IGN Daily Fix

Today on IGN The Fix: Games, CD Projekt has revealed that its Q1 2021 net profits missed market expectations partly due to the costs associated with fixing Cyberpunk 2077. CDPR attributes their lower than usual profitability due to continuing depreciation of Cyberpunk 2077 development expenditures, work on updating the game, and R&D activities related to future projects. The game's removal from the PlayStation Store has undoubtedly affected the studio's earnings as well. Crytek has announced that remasters of Crysis 1, 2, and 3 will be bundled together as the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. The new and enhanced collection will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC with "even smoother" gameplay on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. And finally, Nintendo has won a lawsuit against a ROM-hosting website called RomUniverse.
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

An Alleged New Borderlands Game Has Leaked Ahead Of E3

As we near E3 season, it's inevitable that some big reveals will leak. This might be one of them - but as it's a leak and not a confirmation, it's a classic grain of salt situation. Nevertheless, it'll come as exciting news to fans of the Borderlands series, and possibly Marvel followers, too.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 has One of the Biggest Fan Communities

FandomSpot created a list of the biggest fan communities. Minecraft was the undisputed winner, but also Cyberpunk 2077 made it to the top ten. The story of Cyberpunk 2077 shows how quickly an almost surefire candidate for the GotY title can suddenly become a textbook example of a game that utterly failed to live up to the expectations on release. However, this disappointment did not translate into a drop in popularity of CD Projekt RED's latest work among the Internet users. At least, that's according to a list of the ten biggest fan communities (or fandoms), in which Cyberpunk 2077 took sixth place. Thus, the Polish game came ahead of Marvel, Grand Theft Auto, Star Wars and many other well-known brands.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Video Games for June Are Now Available

The new free video games for PlayStation Plus subscribers have arrived for June, and that specifically includes Operation: Tango, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. It is worth noting, however, that the two former titles will be available until July while Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain available through August as part of PlayStation Plus. Additionally, the version of Operation: Tango included with June's PlayStation Plus free video games offerings is the PlayStation 5 one only.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Hasn’t Hit Goals for PS Store Return, No New CDPR AAA Development Until 2022

CD Projekt Red have delivered their earnings for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, and it was a bit of a dismal report for the Polish developer. Profits were down 65 percent year-on-year as both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 sales have slowed and further investment has been required to get the former up to snuff following a disastrous launch. On that subject, during their earnings call, CDPR provided a bit of an update on Cyberpunk returning to the PlayStation Store. Previously, they had simply said it was Sony’s call, making it sound like it could potentially happen any time. Today, they clarified that there are actually set metrics that need to hit before Cyberpunk can return to PlayStation, and it sounds like CDPR is still some ways from achieving them.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen & Cyberpunk 2077 source codes are now on torrent sites

In February, CDPR revealed that it was a victim of a targeted cyberattack. As we reported back then, a hacker group was able to obtain the source codes for The Witcher 3, The Witcher 3 Next-Gen, Cyberpunk 2077 and Gwent. And, from the looks of it, the source codes for The Witcher 3 Next-Gen and Cyberpunk 2077 are already on torrent sites.
Video GamesPosted by
Distractify

'Cyberpunk 2077' Seems to Finally Be Shaping Into a Playable Video Game

Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 have been waiting years to enjoy the open-world future dystopian video game in its full glory. Sadly, upon its worldwide release, gamers received a product full of glitches, bugs, and blatant development issues. Since then the reputation of Cyberpunk 2077 (and those who made it) has been damaged significantly, but developers aren't handling those mistakes lightly. Instead, they're seemingly working hard to patch every last one.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Alpha gameplay shows the state of the game in 2013

CD projekt Red’s latest video game release had a bit of a troubled launch last year. After 3 major delays it was finally released in December to some divisive reception. But however you feel about the launch of Cyberpunk last year, a recent leak showcases a Pre-Alpha gameplay build from 2013 with a very different look.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Sale Has Discounts for Over 1,000 Games

Sony’s running another of its big PlayStation sales right now with tons of games, DLC, and special versions of different titles discounted. The sale is focused solely on indie games, so you won’t find any releases from some of the biggest PlayStation exclusives that we’ll hopefully hear more about in the coming weeks, but the sale still encompasses over 1,000 items with a good chance at least one of those will become a new favorite of yours.