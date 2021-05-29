Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Halo Infinite E3 2021 Artwork Looks Legendary

By Ali Haider
twistedvoxel.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite will get a major showcase at E3 2021. It was teased by Microsoft in their announcement for the Xbox showcase at E3 and now the full artwork is available. Halo Infinite was originally set to launch back in November 2020 along with the Xbox Series X but the release of the game was delayed. It will be finally released in Fall 2021. Microsoft has some big marketing plans for the game as seen with their official Xbox Showcase image that they are using to market the upcoming event.

twistedvoxel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#E3#New Halo Infinite#Xbox Showcase#Industries#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesasumetech.com

E3 2021: When is E3? Date, schedule, Xbox and Nintendo conferences

E3 2021 is just around the corner, with the blockbuster gaming expo making a comeback after a hiatus in 2020. Last year E3 was cancelled – along with many other in-person events – due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the iconic exhibition is now making a comeback as a digital-only show in 2021, with plenty of big names taking part.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lords Minute: Halo Infinite Multiplayer

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, Lords of Gaming Writer Jerko Cilas sits down with Lord Addict to discuss Halo Infinite. After a year-long delay, the multiplayer reveal of Halo Infinite is imminent. The game was pushed out of the launch window for some much-needed polish. We discuss what Halo Infinite has to do to impress us in the coming weeks.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Random: There’s Some Beautiful New Halo Artwork Floating Around

We're close to seeing Halo Infinite again during the Xbox E3 conference, and understandably fans are super excited to see what's going on with the game. It's possibly going to be one of the biggest years for the franchise, so with that being said, there's a ton of beautiful artwork out there to celebrate the occasion.
Video Gamestwistedvoxel.com

Starfield E3 2021 Teaser Artwork Has Been Fully Revealed

Starfield is one of the rumored games for the Xbox E3 2021 showcase later in June. We can now look at its artwork in full detail. Starfield was teased in the official artwork for E3 2021. The tease matched the original reveal of the game that showed a planet and fans were quick to spot it when the artwork was released.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When is Square Enix's E3 Conference?

As is tradition every year, the Electric Entertainment Expo or E3 as it’s known is back and once again will be fully virtual for the second year in a row. Industry people and fans alike will get to see presentations from major industry publishers around the world, one of them being Square Enix. Here is when Square Enix’s E3 conference will be.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Omen is a rumored vampire-themed immersive sim from Arkane

Omen is rumored to be Arkane's new vampire-themed IP and it's been claimed it might be officially revealed at E3 2021. In an E3 2021 predictions post from Windows Central, Arkane was brought up with minor details on its rumored fantasy game that’s reportedly codenamed ‘Omen’. While there’s no confirmation that Arkane will be revealing anything at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, it’s certainly a possibility.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Halo Infinite teaser shows off weapons and armor ahead of E3

New Halo Infinite artwork has been published ahead of the Xbox and Bethesda E3 games showcase and it shows off a variety of armor and weapons. Halo Infinite is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2021 and fans are counting down the days until Xbox’s E3 showcase, where more details on the title are going to be revealed.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite E3 2021: What we're hoping to see

Without a doubt, all eyes are on Microsoft and 343 Industries to showcase Halo Infinite during the Xbox E3 2021 event on June 13. Although 343 Industries has provided lengthy technical updates, images of new weapons, and detailed screenshots of graphical updates made to the game in recent months, fans still haven't seen the game in motion since its controversial E3 2020 gameplay reveal.
Video GamesNintendo Enthusiast

Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 E3 showcase revealed, airs June 13

The all-digital E3 2021 feels like it’s going to be a wobbly and confusing time with the ESA at the rudder, but the big publishers involved seem to have their ducks in a row. Along those lines, Square Enix has announced a 40-minute Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 showcase to occur in collaboration with E3, airing on June 13 at 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT. It will occur as a keynote at E3 and on Square Enix’s official Twitch and YouTube channels. Most notably, Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 will reveal a new Eidos-Montreal title, and aside from PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall, this seems to be a Western-centric E3 showcase.
Video Gameswccftech.com

E3 2021 Scheduled Revealed, Square Enix and Ubisoft Tease Major Reveals

The all-digital E3 2021 is less than two weeks away, and we finally have an official schedule of what is happening and when. The show will feature presentations from Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take-Two, Capcom, Bandai Namco and more – check out the full schedule, below. Saturday, June 12,...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Square Enix's E3 2021 Showcase Will Highlight Babylon's Fall, Reveal New Eidos Montreal Title

Now that we know what the entire E3 schedule looks like, Square Enix has gone ahead and pulled the curtain back on its E3 2021 digital keynote, detailing some of the big announcements it has in store. The 40-minute presentation airs June 13 at 12:15 p.m. Pacific on Square’s YouTube and Twitch channels and will feature, among other things, the debut of a brand-new game and an update on a long-lost title.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #155 – Uncharted 4 Coming to PC, Horizon: Forbidden West Gameplay, Multiple Dragon Quest Announcements

The past week was chock-full of awesome reveals for fans of nearly every gaming platform out there. PlayStation 5 owners will finally be getting their money’s worth once Horizon: Forbidden West drops, PC gamers will finally get to experience Uncharted 4 and Nintendo fans will get an upgraded Switch. Besides that, Far Cry is once again taking us to tropical environments, Dragon Quest is getting tons of games, and Microsoft and Bethesda are preparing for a huge E3 show.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Halo Infinite E3 Rumors Include Better, but Not “Top-Tier” Visuals, Battlefield-Style Mode

We’re sure to be in for a ton of big announcements when the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase drops in a little over a week, but whatever’s announced the headliner is still going to be the same – Halo Infinite. Given the mixed reaction to last year’s Halo Infinite gameplay reveal, Microsoft and 343 have a lot to prove, so what can we expect? Well, YouTuber and Microsoft insider Coalteastwood weighed in on his latest show, and it sounds like the re-debut of Halo Infinite may be as debated as its first. First off, while 343 has been working to improve Halo Infinite’s graphics, don’t expect anything “mind-blowing” or truly next-gen…
Video Gamespushsquare.com

PlayStation Studios Boss Suggests God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7 Are Also Coming to PS4

In a new interview with the official PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Studios boss Hermen Hulst is asked about cross-gen development — games that are developed for both PS5 and PS4, in other words. Hulst points out that Sony can't simply abandon over 110 million PS4 users — hence titles like Horizon Forbidden West — but in commenting on the company's philosophy, Hulst may have just confirmed that both God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 are cross-gen games.