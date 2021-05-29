New Halo Infinite E3 2021 Artwork Looks Legendary
Halo Infinite will get a major showcase at E3 2021. It was teased by Microsoft in their announcement for the Xbox showcase at E3 and now the full artwork is available. Halo Infinite was originally set to launch back in November 2020 along with the Xbox Series X but the release of the game was delayed. It will be finally released in Fall 2021. Microsoft has some big marketing plans for the game as seen with their official Xbox Showcase image that they are using to market the upcoming event.twistedvoxel.com