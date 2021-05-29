New Halo Infinite E3 2021 Artwork Looks Legendary

We’re sure to be in for a ton of big announcements when the Xbox & Bethesda E3 Showcase drops in a little over a week, but whatever’s announced the headliner is still going to be the same – Halo Infinite. Given the mixed reaction to last year’s Halo Infinite gameplay reveal, Microsoft and 343 have a lot to prove, so what can we expect? Well, YouTuber and Microsoft insider Coalteastwood weighed in on his latest show, and it sounds like the re-debut of Halo Infinite may be as debated as its first. First off, while 343 has been working to improve Halo Infinite’s graphics, don’t expect anything “mind-blowing” or truly next-gen…