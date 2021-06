The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative will host a number of drive-thru and pop-up clinics over the weekend, from June 11 to June 13. Travis County partners with neighboring counties, as well as Ascension Seton and CommUnityCare to sponsor local vaccine distribution efforts of the Pfizer vaccine, which is authorized by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for people age 12 and older. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive a shot at any of the clinics hosted by the Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative.