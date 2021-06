Ghostrunner from 505 Games and the developer One More Level will come to the next generation consoles and will allow free update for those who had it on PS4 and Xbox One. Ghostrunner , thefirst person cyberpunk action title, will arrive for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S on September 28 in physical and digital format at a price of € 29.99 . The title is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who already own the PS4 or Xbox One version will be able to get the new generation version completely free of charge by digital download in virtual stores.