At 18, Bob Curtis was a helicopter pilot transporting troops to a combat zone in 1967. His call of duty was in a southeast Asian country called Vietnam. As a recent Bucksport High School graduate, Curtis wanted to serve his country. A year or two earlier, Vietnam was another place on the map to kids like Curtis, but by 1966, the war was on the minds of Americans, especially young draft-eligible males. Curtis wasn’t drafted, he enlisted. He wanted to do his part and possibly save lives. “I wanted to serve my country, and I figured I would be drafted anyway, so I enlisted,” he said.