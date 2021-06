This past Thursday, children from all over the county attended a Project Unite Basketball Camp that was hosted at Boyd County High School. The children signed in and were invited into the gymnasium, where the Project Unite volunteers prepared them for basketball camp. The kids would be fed a good meal at the end of camp, and also received a T-shirt and a signed basketball that was provided by the Kentucky National Guard. This program is offered entirely free to any interested children in the community. Parents that decided to stay with their children were also given a brief seminar by Carl Varney on the drug epidemic and how it is affecting our youth.