The Milwaukee Brewers will play game two with the Arizona Diamondbacks at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Brewers won two of the four meetings with the Rockies in their previous game series and the team was beaten in the first meeting with the Diamondbacks to a score of 1-5. Milwaukee only made 1 run, 5 hits, and 1 RBI during the match. The point was delivered by Kolten Wong in the 1st inning. The Brewers are 1st in the NL Central standings with a 40-33 record.