All campgrounds booked solid for Memorial Day weekend holiday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Campers looking to hit the great outdoors in Kalamazoo County this weekend were out of luck if they didn’t reserve their space ahead of time. Kalamazoo County officials are reporting that all 32 campsites are currently sold out for the holiday weekend. This due in part to the parks being closed through mid-June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, causing campers to book reservations months in advance to secure a spot in 2021.