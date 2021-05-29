Cancel
Manchester City is the favorite to beat Chelsea in the Champions League Final

By Braulio Perez
 16 days ago
It's Saturday morning and that means that the Champions League Final is almost here. We've got a thrilling showdown on the way between Manchester City and Chelsea, as one English Premier League giant will lift the trophy high into the sky. As things stand, Manchester City is a massive favorite...

