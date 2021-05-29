Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Good-bye to a brother and hello to a long tradition

Monroe Evening News
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month my brother Mike passed away. He served in the Navy on one of its most dangerous assignments. An ammunition ship. A floating bomb with no escape. Mike followed in the family tradition. Ready to defend his country and freedom for all who lived therein. From his great (7) grandfather Joseph Talmadge and great (7) uncle Benjamin in the Revolutionary War, both believed in the Declaration of Independence, to his father, a Mexican immigrant, serving his new country. Even his older brother, Ken, who died in 2013, serving at the same time in the Navy as Mike, assisting in the training of Navy fighter pilots going to Vietnam.

www.monroenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Mexican#The U S Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Country
Vietnam
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
MusicWicked Local

The Poetry Room: The American Flag

The classic poem “Ragged Old Flag” written by Johnny Cash is more important today than ever before because of what our country has been through. As we look forward to celebrating the coming Fourth of July, let us remember the greatness of our country and the freedoms we enjoy. Think about the hundreds of thousands of men and women who made the supreme sacrifice to protect our democracy and way of life.
Militaryhistorynet.com

After 77 Years this D-Day Veteran Finally Awarded Purple Heart

“Black soldiers didn’t get the Purple Heart,” Osceola “Ozzie” Fletcher told Our Time Press last year. “They got injured, damaged, hurt. But they never got wounded. Only the white men who were wounded (hurt) got Purple Hearts.”. Seventy-seven years ago, due to the color of his skin, Fletcher was denied...
New Brighton, PABeaver County Times

New Brighton native serves in U.S. Navy's 'Silent Service'

GROTON, Conn. – A New Brighton native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS California, one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nick Schmuck, a 2019 New Brighton Area High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Schmuck serves as an electronics technician.
Vermont StateFingerLakes1

Horseheads High School alum is featured by the Navy for work on the USS Vermont

The US Navy is featuring a Horseheads native for work he’s done aboard the USS Vermont. The USS Vermont is one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-power submarines. Petty Officer 2nd Dustin Whitesell is a graduate of Horseheads High School from the class of 2015. He enrolled in the Navy in 2017 after deciding his current job would not result in a career. He currently works as an electrician’s mate.
Long Beach, CAprecinctreporter.com

Moms Prepare for Good Non Traditional Jobs

Mothers headed back to brick and mortar workplaces and possibly great paying jobs may be worried about what to do with the kids. If they can get down the street and around the corner for 7:00 a.m. when the Long Beach YMCA pre-school doors fly open, they can get a full day of safe low-cost childcare and education until 5:00 p.m.
Columbus, OHWSYX ABC6

Sailor in the Spotlight: Columbus native serves aboard USS Charleston

APRA HARBOR, Guam (WSYX) — A Columbus native and a 2018 Westland High School grad is serving in the U.S. Navy abroad the deployed Independence-variant littoral combat ship (LCS) USS Charleston (LCS 18). Airman Elisa Morales joined the Navy as an Aviation Machinist's Mate shortly after graduating high school and...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

The U.S. Navy’s Next Amphibious Ship Aims To Blend In, Sneak Around

The U.S. Marine Corps wants a whole lot of new amphibious ships. Small ones that, in wartime, would sail alone with a couple platoons of Marines aboard, skipping between secretive islands outposts in the Western Pacific where the Corps would set up missile batteries and airfields inside the outermost ring of Chinese forces.
Sierra Vista, AZmyheraldreview.com

Good Morning: It’s going to be a long day for fathers

The nation’s first Father’s Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in the state of Washington. However, it was not until 1972 — 58 years after President Woodrow Wilson made Mother’s Day official — that the day honoring fathers became a nationwide holiday in the United States. Here a few...
Family Relationshipsbayart.org

Good Morning Brother Quotes and Wishes with Images

Your parents always expect that you will have a wonderful relationship with your sibling’s. You are obliged to share food, watch TV shows together, play, and so on and so forth. But there may be instances wherein you probably find your brother annoying, may it be because he wants to be the captain of the ship or he wants to boss around, asking you to do a lot of things while he’s just sitting, playing an X-Box game. Well, we understand how it feels.
Texas Statehistorynet.com

Tempest in Texas: The Controversial Courts-Martial of an All-Black Regiment

On December 11, 1917, at sunrise, 13 men were hanged on a single gallows just outside Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas. Nine months later, six more men were hanged at the same spot. The condemned were all African American soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 24th Infantry Regiment; the events that brought them to that end, and the courts-martial that sent them to the rope, are a little-known episode in the history of the nation’s involvement in World War I and the experience of Black soldiers in its racially segregated army.
Militarywktvjournal.org

U.S. Navy sailor from Grandville pictured in action on USS Ronald Reagan

In this photo supplied by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Michael Forshay, left, from Granville, inventories supplies in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). The action took place during a replenishment-at-sea evolution...
Militarywxxv25.com

Naval Oceanography to hold change of command on Friday

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ron Piret will take over as the new commander of the Naval Meteorology Oceanography Command at Stennis Space Center on Friday. Piret will be relieving Rear Admiral John A Okon in a 10 a.m. ceremony. U.S. Fleet Forces Commander, U.S. Navy Admiral Christopher W. Grady (4-Star)...
Militarypopulist.press

Should the U.S. Navy Start Building “Medium” Aircraft Carriers?

Given that the United States Navy’s USS America (LHA‑6), at 45,000 tons under full load, is larger than many aircraft carriers in the service of many foreign navies it is easy to see why she might be confused with an actual carrier. However, America is actually an amphibious assault ship,...
Congress & Courtsconservativeangle.com

Sen. Cotton says Navy teaching critical race theory ‘will promote hatred of US and divide Navy’

On Tuesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) questioned Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday, the top officer in the U.S. Navy, on his decision to include racially charged books like “How to be An Antiracist” and “The New Jim Crow” on the U.S. Navy’s official reading list. Cotton said those books are divisive and would not help the Navy regain its mission focus.
Amherst, MAumass.edu

An Extraordinary UMass Amherst Class on Truth and Dissent in America

A Boston Globe story published June 22 features the extraordinary UMass Amherst class titled “Truth, Dissent, and the Life of Daniel Ellsberg” taught by Christian Appy, professor of history. In 1971, Ellsberg released documents to the New York Times revealing secret plans by the U.S. government to expand the war...
College Station, TXmyaggienation.com

Bush Library and Museum to reopen July 1

The George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum will reopen July 1 with limited hours and capacity, officials announced Tuesday. The museum will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to Warren Finch, library and museum director. Finch said 43 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time under the initial capacity limits.
Militaryboxrox.com

WATCH: Olympic Athlete Takes on Intense Navy SEAL Screening Test

We all know it takes a certain level of fitness to make it in the army, and CrossFit is great for working towards that goal. For most of us the Navy SEAL Screening Test would be a struggle, especially without much preparation. But what about someone who trains for a living, like say, an Olympian?