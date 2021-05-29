Good-bye to a brother and hello to a long tradition
Last month my brother Mike passed away. He served in the Navy on one of its most dangerous assignments. An ammunition ship. A floating bomb with no escape. Mike followed in the family tradition. Ready to defend his country and freedom for all who lived therein. From his great (7) grandfather Joseph Talmadge and great (7) uncle Benjamin in the Revolutionary War, both believed in the Declaration of Independence, to his father, a Mexican immigrant, serving his new country. Even his older brother, Ken, who died in 2013, serving at the same time in the Navy as Mike, assisting in the training of Navy fighter pilots going to Vietnam.www.monroenews.com