Good-bye to a brother and hello to a long tradition

Your parents always expect that you will have a wonderful relationship with your sibling’s. You are obliged to share food, watch TV shows together, play, and so on and so forth. But there may be instances wherein you probably find your brother annoying, may it be because he wants to be the captain of the ship or he wants to boss around, asking you to do a lot of things while he’s just sitting, playing an X-Box game. Well, we understand how it feels.