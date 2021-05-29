Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

This week on the Space.com forums: Defining nothing, spin in space and a fun quiz!

By Mohamed Mohammed, Community Manager
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Welcome back to your weekly wrap-up of all the happenings in the Space.com forums. The community has been abuzz with theoretical discussions, trying to nail down some abstract definitions. We also test our space knowledge in one community member’s challenging quiz!. What is nothing?. Join the conversation. Let us know...

www.space.com
Space.com

Space.com

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Nothingness#Science Fiction#Earth Science#Brain Science#Quanta#Doggdadd#Quiz#Space Spin#Fun#Conversation#Theoretical Discussions#Mental Constructs#Catastrophe Space#Fluctuation#Community#Rotation#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
TravelTor.com

Not So Fast: Five Books Featuring Sublight Space Travel

Faced with the improbability of superluminal travel, many authors have decided to opt for sublight starships. True, sublight travel has significant challenges (slow travel, high energy demands) but at least it doesn’t necessarily break causality. Is it possible to tell interesting stories without faster-than-light travel? Yes indeed! Consider these five tales of sublight exploration and trade.
TV & Videosparabolicarc.com

This Week on The Space Show

This week on The Space Show with Dr. David Livingston:. Tuesday, June 15. 7 PM PST (9 PM CST; 10 PM EST): We welcome DR. KEVIN CANNON from the Colorado School of Mines to discuss lunar geology and more. Wednesday, June 16. Hotel Mars pre-recorded. See the Upcoming Show Menu...
Hobbiespaperspecs.com

Weekly Quiz: Solve This Picture Puzzle!

Kiss cutting is a form of die cutting most often encountered in labels, stickers and decals. Sheets are run on a letterpress or flexographic press where a very light impression cuts through the adhesive top layer (label), leaving the attached backing material intact. (This process gets its name from the knife or the steel rule die that cuts through the top material but only ‘kisses’ the backing paper without cutting it.)
Astronomynowhabersham.com

The Sky this Week: Space clouds, a guardian and a whirl

The forecast looks clear for much of the week, giving a great chance to get out and do some sky watching!. One special thing I wanted to mention this week is a phenomenon we’ll be watching out for over the course of the next 2-3 weeks: noctilucent clouds. Noctilucent clouds, meaning night shining clouds, are a type of cloud caused by meteor smoke. Water vapor high in the atmosphere combines with smoke from meteors to create blue, tendril-like cloud structures. They are observed in the summer months in the northern hemisphere and generally peak around the summer solstice. In years past, these clouds were relegated to high latitudes, but they have been slowly creeping southward over the past decade or so. In fact, just last year, they were spotted at the lowest latitude so far of 34 degrees north. This year may put on a similar show with upper atmospheric water vapor running above normal.
Portland, ORThe Portland Mercury

POP QUIZ PDX: Take This Week's Fun, Sassy Quiz about Portland!

Are you under the impression that you're "smart"? Do you think you're well-versed in what's happening around Portland? Well, prove it to yourself and the world by taking the POP QUIZ PDX—a new, weekly quiz chock full of sassy, fun, multiple choice questions about what happened in Portland during the past week, along with a couple of rando questions just for laughs.
Astronomykicdam.com

Look to the Sky in June for Fun Space Happenings

Cherokee, IA (KICD)– Astronomy lovers will want to keep an eye to the sky throughout the June to see some fun space happenings. The fun begins Thursday morning when part of the country will be able to see a partial solar eclipse, but unfortunately Linda Burkhart, Director of the Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee, says we are likely going miss this phenomenon in Northwest Iowa.
Behind Viral VideosThe Tab

QUIZ: Venture into the thick of it with this Backyardigans lyrics quiz

The Backyardigans have monopolised TikTok in the last few weeks, having several of their catchy tunes trend worldwide. It all started with Castaways, with Into The Thick of It following quickly behind. Now that we’re well and truly in an International Super Spy era, they’ve consolidated their return as one of the biggest animated series, and it’s fair to say that considering each episode of The Backyardigans featured four songs, there may well be a load more of their backlog yet to pop off on TikTok.
LifestyleMarietta Daily Journal

The weekly geography quiz

GEOQUIZ: To which country would you travel to visit Gombe National Park?. Answer: Tanzania. Located on the shores of Lake Tanganyika near the country’s western border, the park, also known as Gombe Stream National Park, is famous for its chimpanzees, which were studied by Jane Goodall. Support Local Journalism. Now,...
Books & Literature95.5 FM WIFC

Book Review: A Wrinkle In Time by Madeleine L’Engle

Genres: Novel, Children’s literature, Young adult fiction, Science fiction, Fantasy Fiction, Science fantasy, High fantasy. I read “A Wrinkle In Time” for the first time when I was in middle school…which was a long time ago, so I decided to reread it before watching the movie with my kids. I enjoyed it as much as an adult than I did as a kid. I think I understood more of it this time around. I certainly better understood Mrs. Who, who speaks mostly in quotations because she has a hard time forming sentences on her own.
ScienceThe Citizen Online

Potato Olympics put a fun spin on learning

For the second graders at Robert J. Burch Elementary, lessons on force weren’t garden variety, but they did involve vegetables from a garden. Potato Olympics helped make the lesson one students won’t soon forget. To cap off their science unit on force, all second grade students got to “coach” a...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Four ways to enjoy a solar eclipse

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Samantha Rolfe, Lecturer in Astrobiology and Principal Technical Officer at Bayfordbury Observatory, University of Hertfordshire. The kind of solar eclipses usually portrayed in films are total solar eclipses — a...