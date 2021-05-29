This week on the Space.com forums: Defining nothing, spin in space and a fun quiz!

The forecast looks clear for much of the week, giving a great chance to get out and do some sky watching!. One special thing I wanted to mention this week is a phenomenon we’ll be watching out for over the course of the next 2-3 weeks: noctilucent clouds. Noctilucent clouds, meaning night shining clouds, are a type of cloud caused by meteor smoke. Water vapor high in the atmosphere combines with smoke from meteors to create blue, tendril-like cloud structures. They are observed in the summer months in the northern hemisphere and generally peak around the summer solstice. In years past, these clouds were relegated to high latitudes, but they have been slowly creeping southward over the past decade or so. In fact, just last year, they were spotted at the lowest latitude so far of 34 degrees north. This year may put on a similar show with upper atmospheric water vapor running above normal.