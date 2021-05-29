Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-29 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.alerts.weather.gov