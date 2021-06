Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Any home baker who's used a stand mixer is well aware of how invaluable the appliance is in the kitchen. The powerful device does the heavy lifting for you, whether it's quickly whisking egg whites into stiff peaks or kneading bread dough until it's luxuriously smooth. And while a much more affordable hand mixer will certainly do the trick for smaller projects, it's nowhere near as easy as flipping on a stand mixer and letting it do all the work for you.