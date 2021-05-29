Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Those amazing Navy UFO videos may have down-to-earth explanations, skeptics contend

sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — An exposé on 60 Minutes. A 12,000-word treatise in the New Yorker. Breathless cable-news coverage of alien craft. UFO enthusiasts are having their moment ahead of the release of a Congressionally-mandated report on what the Pentagon calls “unidentified aerial phenomenon.” The coverage of Navy videos purporting to show evidence of strange, unknown aircraft has featured the voices of so-called ufologists — UFO researchers — and Navy pilots who say they’ve seen mysterious objects in the skies off San Diego and the East Coast.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
State
Florida State
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Business
San Diego, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Shermer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Earth#Pentagon#Conspiracy Theories#Other Videos#Drone Aircraft#Navy Ufo#The New Yorker#Defense#Congress#The Uap Task Force#Cmdr#The Union Tribune#Atflir#Popular Mechanics#The New York Times#Metabunk Org#Go Fast And Gimbal#Stars Academy Of Arts#Navy Uap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Funny Videos
News Break
UFO
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

It May Be the End of the Line for the Navy's Hypervelocity Projectile

The clock seems to be running out for the Navy's much-hyped electromagnetic railgun after the service closed down development on the hypervelocity round it was meant to fire in order to make room for new programs. An overview of the White House's fiscal 2022 budget request notes that the gun-launched guided projectile, previously called the hypervelocity projectile, has been canceled, for a savings of $5.9 million.
Aerospace & Defenseeturbonews.com

Raptor fighter jets scrambled over Pacific Ocean

Three US F-22 Raptor jets were deployed yesterday, Sunday, June 13, 2021, over the Pacific Ocean. The jets were launched from Hawaii’s Hickam Air Force Base at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct an “irregular air patrol.”. Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱. It is unknown...
PoliticsPopular Mechanics

The Craziest Conspiracy Theories That People Actually Believe

Conspiracy theories are not a new concept, but they've taken on a new life thanks to the internet. In 2020, we saw more than our fair share of misinformation online—some rooted in historical details, others in fear. Here, we're taking a look at the craziest theories people have believed over the years, from an Earth within Earth to Prince Charles living as a closeted vampire.
PoliticsCounter Punch

Why Fox News Claims ‘They’ are Destroying ‘White Culture’

I’m struggling to explain why a Fox News host would say to the American people, “they’re trying to take down the white culture!”. But first, let me back up. Democracies don’t turn into fascist oligarchies by being invaded or losing wars. It always happens from within, and is always driven by an alliance between demagogic, populist politicians and some of the very wealthiest people in society.
MilitaryUSNI News

MDA: U.S. Aircraft Carriers Now at Risk from Hypersonic Missiles

U.S. aircraft carriers are already facing risks from hypersonic weapons that are now entering the inventory of American adversaries and the Navy has developed early defenses for the threat, the head of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency said last week before the Senate. “It’s important that we have that capability...
Fort Bragg, NCamericanmilitarynews.com

2 US Army paratroopers found dead in their barracks room

Two U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division were found dead inside their barracks room at Fort Bragg, North Carolina over the weekend, Army officials first revealed Monday. Lt. Col. Mike Burns, a spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division, identified the two paratroopers in a statement to American Military...
Kansas City, MOnewspressnow.com

Auschwitz and the danger of conspiracy

By the spring of 1945, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower had seen his share of war, but he was not prepared for what he witnessed when Allied troops liberated the Ohrdruf labor camp in southern Germany. Confronted with the horror, the supreme Allied commander showed remarkable foresight. He ordered photographers and film...
POTUSThe Guardian

Though it is newly respectable, the Wuhan lab theory remains fanciful

In the storm of disinformation since the emergence of Covid-19, the assertion that the virus is human-created has lingered on the fringes. This outlandish conjecture, once confined to conspiracy theorists, has undergone a renaissance after Joe Biden’s insistence that scientists should investigate the possible lab origins of Covid. From Vanity Fair to the Washington Post, the theory has been given a veneer of respectability.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

What Ilhan Omar Actually Said

By the time Republicans and centrist Democrats had united late last week to scold Representative Ilhan Omar for a tweet—one of the few pastimes that still draw the two parties together, and something those selfsame chiders would doubtlessly decry, under different circumstances, as cancel culture or censorship—it no longer mattered what, exactly, Omar had said. They had already managed to make a news cycle out of it: mission accomplished.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
AstronomyPosted by
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Explanation For Strange Object Spotted In Arizona Sky

Over the past couple of weeks in Arizona, there have been strange objects in the sky. First, it was a string of lights, and on Tuesday (June 8), a tear-dropped-shaped object was reportedly floating around in Northern Arizona. According to AZ Family, people in Flagstaff spotted the object and said...
ScienceWVNews

Interview with an alien

The federal government is expected to release a study later this month in which it seeks to explain unexplained aerial phenomena or, plainly put, UFOs. The New York Times reports that government officials have no evidence we’ve been visited by alien civilizations but they can’t rule out anything, either. Hasn’t anyone seen “Men In Black?”