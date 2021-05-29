Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Twice as many San Diego breweries opened as closed during the pandemic. Here’s what’s new

By Brandon Hernández
sandiegouniontribune.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile COVID-19 and related governmental restrictions took their toll on San Diego’s beermakers, the catastrophic industry-wide collapse most feared hasn’t come to pass. Local brewing companies have proven nimble, shifting their business models to focus on selling, shipping and delivering packaged beer in response to nearly nonexistent demand for kegged product. This and other shrewd moves have allowed the county’s breweries to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
San Diego County, CA
Food & Drinks
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fallbrook, CA
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barrel Aged Beer#Rye Beer#Brewery#Beer Day#Food Drink#Craft Brewing#Craft Beer#Coffee Brewing#Beer Tasting#The Brewers Association#Alpine Beer Co#Green Flash Brewing#Burgeon Beer Co#State Route 78#The Santa Fe Depot#The Good Seed Food Co#Szechuan#Juice Press Hazy Ipa#Treevana West Coast#Trvlr Coffee Roaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
San Diego, CAsandiegomagazine.com

Save the Date for Scoop San Diego’s Charity Ice Cream Festival

This Saturday, May 22, Scoop San Diego is hosting a drive-thru version of its popular San Diego Ice Cream Festival at Balboa Park to raise money for Feeding San Diego. More than two dozen local ice cream and gelato shops will be on hand to pass out samples, including Stella Jean’s, Mr. Trustee, Salt & Straw, Holy Paleta, and Snoice.
Temecula, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Pechanga Resort Casino opens new Mexican restaurant 1882 Cantina

Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula has swapped out its Lobby Bar & Grill for a new full-service Mexican restaurant that offers traditional dishes from different regions including Oaxaca, Baja California and Estado de Mexico as well as tequilas and mezcals. The new 1882 Cantina, named after the year Chester A....
San Diego, CALa Jolla

Our Readers Write: Puesto, Harry’s Coffee Shop, leaf blowers, pelicans, ocean

No reason to give Puesto priority over other businesses. When the first story about Puesto surfaced a month ago — asking the city to give up 10 or so parking places on Wall Street to help Puesto business — I was amazed to read how a few private sector people thought it appropriate to have the city subsidize their business. This would be at the expense of 40,000-plus La Jolla residents and visitors and hundreds of other restaurants, businesses, nonprofits and government services.
San Marcos, CANews 8 KFMB

Out & About: D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Not all heroes wear crepes...they MAKE THEM. Obviously. Today I want you to meet Chef Dayleen. She's internationally trained at Le Cordon Bleu in London and she's also a small business owner here in San Diego. Chef Dayleen owns D'liteful Chocolat in San Marcos. Through all...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Red Tricycle San Diego

Nature’s Calling: 7 Incredible Hikes to Take in the City

Surrounding yourself with nature is easy to do, especially with all the canyons and kid-friendly hiking trails in our neighborhoods. In fact, the hikes on this list are all just a few minutes from local neighborhoods, have free parking and the paths are just a quick walk away. Whether you’re downtown or uptown, coastal or inland, you don’t have to drive far to find a good hiking spot. Here’s where to get your hike on!
San Diego, CAkusi.com

New SANDAG report examines COVID-19 impacts on transportation in the San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The annual State of the Commute report examined how the San Diego regional transportation system was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. According to the data, the number of vehicle miles traveled on our highways, highway and transit commute times, and transit ridership was all down significantly in 2020, but bicycle ridership was up.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHA Highlights GEM Nominees, 1127 F Avenue And 532 Marina Ave

This article is the third in a series about CHA’s Going the Extra Mile Award. Each year, the GEM Committee considers historic homes and properties that have been nominated by Coronado Historical Association (CHA) membership. GEM Award finalists must have completed a recent restoration or renovation project true to the historic character of the home by December 31 of the prior year. The GEM committee researches the history of each home before making its selections. The Coronado Historical Association’s GEM Committee is pleased to announce this year’s finalists in a series of articles over the next few weeks. The winner will be honored at the Annual National Preservation Month Symposium on Thursday, May 21, 2021. These are Coronado’s GEMs. These owners truly Go the Extra Mile.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

EAST COUNTY LAGS BEHIND ON VACCINATION RATES, BUT RURAL AREAS ARE UNCOUNTED

Data raises troubling rural/urban equity disparity in vaccine distribution. May 17, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – COVID-19 Vaccination rates in East County communities are significantly below the county average – but most rural, mountain and desert communities haven’t even been documented. Data provided by the County’s Health and Human...
San Diego County, CASan Diego weekly Reader

Rabbits and rodents peak

Rabbit and Rodent population is peaking in the canyons and hillsides of coastal San Diego County. In many neighborhoods, car headlights illuminate the rear ends of scampering cottontail rabbits making raids on succulent garden vegetation. On the fringes of suburbia, sleek coyotes are sometimes spotted slinking about in pursuit of rodents and rabbits, or easier-to-catch fare — house cats.
California Statekusi.com

Housing prices surge across San Diego County, California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The median price of an existing, single-family detached home in San Diego County rose to $825,120 in April, an increase from $800,000 a month ago, mirroring a spike across California that brought the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time, a real estate group said Monday.
Del Mar, CAkusi.com

SANDAG begins next phase Of Del Mar bluff emergency repairs

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The next phase of emergency repairs began Monday morning on the Del Mar Bluffs, where a bluff collapse occurred in late February, according to the San Diego Association of Governments. During this phase of construction, crews will clear vegetation, remove debris, grade sections of the bluffs...
Encinitas, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Electric bike share program coming to Encinitas

A bike share program featuring easy-to-use Electra bikes is poised to launch in Encinitas this fall and could later expand to other North County cities. BCycle L.L.C., a subsidiary of the Trek bicycle company, won contract approval last week from the Encinitas City Council to start a one-year, pilot project. It’ll replace a previous plan for a regional bike share program operated by Gotcha Ride, which was terminated by Gotcha amid the coronavirus pandemic last year.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Why San Diego Faces A Very Real Tsunami Threat

San Diego's coastline has a greater potential for tsunamis than experts previously believed, reports KGTV. A recent report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America shows that strike-slip faults along the California coast pose a serious threat of tsunamis in the area.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

HEAR OUR INTERVIEW WITH CAITLIN ROTHER, AUTHOR OF DEATH ON OCEAN BOULEVARD: INSIDE THE CORONADO MANSION CASE

May 14, 2021 (San Diego) – True crime author and Pulitzer-nominated investigative journalist Caitlin Rother discussed her new book, Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case, in an interview airing today on the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, 89.1 FM. The show airs at 5 p.m.; Rother's interviews airs in the second half of the program.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas artist offers reward for stolen metal sculpture

ENCINITAS — A local artist is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of a metal kinetic sculpture stolen from his driveway on Sunday evening near the corner of Orpheus and Vulcan avenues in Encinitas. The 8-foot tall wind-driven figure, crafted by longtime Encinitas resident Jeffrey Laudenslager,...
San Diego, CAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

23 people rescued from panga off San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Twenty-three people were rescued off a suspected smuggling boat intercepted off the coast of Point Loma early Monday, officials said. The boat was spotted shortly before 2:50 a.m. by a video surveillance system operated by the Border Patrol, officials said. The boat was drifting near rocks off Sunset Cliffs Boulevard near Osprey Street, according to San Diego police.