Twice as many San Diego breweries opened as closed during the pandemic. Here’s what’s new
While COVID-19 and related governmental restrictions took their toll on San Diego’s beermakers, the catastrophic industry-wide collapse most feared hasn’t come to pass. Local brewing companies have proven nimble, shifting their business models to focus on selling, shipping and delivering packaged beer in response to nearly nonexistent demand for kegged product. This and other shrewd moves have allowed the county’s breweries to keep their doors open throughout the pandemic.www.sandiegouniontribune.com