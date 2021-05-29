Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass is already good, but the future lineup sounds incredible

By Steve Clist
pcinvasion.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArguably, the best deal in gaming right now is Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s service offers subscribers unlimited access to a rotating selection of games. Now, some PC owners may turn their nose up at Xbox Game Pass because it carries console branding. Yet, while you can get more for your money if you also own an Xbox, there is still plenty of value for PC players. Looking to the future though, we really think Xbox Game Pass will become essential, and here’s why.

www.pcinvasion.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schafer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#New Xbox#Cloud Gaming#Game Studio#Xbox Gamers#Console Games#Pc Game#Console Gamers#Jrpg#Xbox Game Studios#Forza Motorsport#Forza Horizon 4#Ninja Theory#Double Fine#Zenimax Media#Bethesda Game Studios#Machinegames#Arkane Studios#Dlc#Lte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
SONY
News Break
Ubisoft
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Android Devices
Related
Video GamesComicBook

New PS3 Update Released Out of Nowhere

In a surprising move, Sony has released a new update for the PlayStation 3 console. That's right, nearly eight years after the release of the PlayStation 4, the PS3 has gotten a new update. Those still using the console will find that they need 200MB of free space for software update 4.88. After all this time, users shouldn't expect to see anything too significant. Apparently, this update will simply offer some performance improvements and nothing else. It's a pretty dull update in the grand scheme of things, but those that are still using the system might be happy if it makes for an improved experience.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Rust Brings The Fight For Survival to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

Rust, developed by Facepunch Studio, originally released into Early Access on the PC via Steam in 2013 and officially launched in 2018. Since then, the game has sold almost five million copies, still has consistent updates and the studio has even launched a Companion App for the players to coordinate with their team, receive alerts in case of a raid, set traps and more. Suffice to say, Rust has grown into a highly sought after video game and has done well on PC, with an almost cult-like fanbase. With the success of Rust on PC, it was only a matter of time before it was ported over to the consoles. Developer and publisher Double Eleven have officially released the console version of Rust for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and it marks the first time that the survival game is available on any platform besides PC.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Plus Surprise Subscribers With New Free PS4 Game

Sony has surprised PlayStation Plus subscribers with a new free PS4 game ahead of the reveal of June 2021's free games, which leaked yesterday. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5, Sony has nothing for you, but the game can be played on the new PlayStation console via backward compatibility. You won't be able to download the game via the PS5 console storefront, but you can via the web version of the PlayStation Store.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced For June

Microsoft has revealed the latest batch of games that'll be available in June for Xbox Game Pass, which will start the month off with a mix of detective work, despair, and medieval melee combat. The handcrafted world of puzzles and secrets in The Wild at Heart is available right now...
Video GamesNME

‘For Honor’ coming to Xbox Game Pass along with yet more indie goodness

It’s going to be a very interesting month for the team at Xbox, and even more so for the fans of the company. On June 13 the Xbox & Bethesda showcase is coming up, where Microsoft has already teased some Game Pass additions, but to tide people over, there’s been four more games announced, including Ubisoft’s ‘For Honor’.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Xbox Game Pass Is Wise To Focus On Multiplayer Games

Xbox Game Pass has become kind of inescapable in recent years. The flagship subscription service for the big green gaming brand, Game Pass allows players to play hundreds of games for the small price of a monthly subscription. Since inception, the service has been bolstered to include an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate option, which offers Game Pass for Console, PC, Xbox Live Gold membership, EA Play and the ability to play certain games through mobile devices through cloud gaming. It’s a pretty robust service.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Battlefield 6 Looks To Be Coming To Xbox Game Pass

It appears that previous rumors of the new Battlefield 6 landing on Xbox Game Pass at release were indeed accurate or at least for the time being. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Microsoft announced new games which will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for the month of June. The accompanying tweet however referenced another tweet which publisher Electronic Arts had made last month for the upcoming Battlefield 6 reveal.
Video GamesNews Ledge

These June Xbox Game Pass Offerings Are Just The Beginning

The Game Pass team at Xbox went ahead and announced the first slate of Game Pass offerings for June today. Usually, we see a pair of Game Pass announcements each month. One for the first half and another for the second half. And with this month being E3, it’s easy to assume we’ll be seeing a better than usual second half for Game Pass.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Xbox outlines Game Pass additions for June

Xbox has released information for what games will be coming to its Game Pass service for the first half of June. As always, we’ll focus on the titles coming to Game Pass Cloud that you can play on your mobile device this month. The Wild at Heart is available from...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Now in June 2021

Every month, Sony adds a handful of titles to its PlayStation Now game streaming service. Starting June 1st, PS Now will get seven new games in total, including three Sonic the Hedgehog titles to celebrate the Blue Blur’s 30th anniversary:. Car Mechanic Simulator (regularly $39.99 CAD) Slay the Spire (regularly...
Video GamesComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Are Losing Some Great Games Very Soon

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox One X/S, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Cloud are losing five games very soon, and for the most part, they are fairly notable departures. They are the biggest and best games on the subscription service, but they are five quality games that generated some measurable buzz at release, which is more than most games can say.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Evo PlayStation 4 Tournaments 2021

Sony has today announced three open-format PS4 tournaments, allowing PlayStation gamers a chance to win cash prizes ahead of Evo 2021. tarting next week, the Evo Community Series features more than 120 tournaments across the globe, offering a total prize pool of $74,000 and more than 100 hours of broadcasts. Ready to showcase your skills on a global stage? Registration for Evo 2021 Online opens today, Steven Roberts VP, Global Competitive Gaming at SIE explains a little more.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

For Honor Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

It's time to charge into battle, as Ubisoft's For Honor is now available for Xbox Game Pass members on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The medieval melee game allows you to control either a Knight, Viking, or Samurai across multiple single player campaigns. But the main hook is the addictive multiplayer, which has kept fans returning for years since its release. Not only that but Xbox Series X|S owners will get to jump into the next-gen version of the game, which launched last year.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

When is Xbox's E3 Conference?

When is Xbox's E3 conference? As one of the big three games companies, Microsoft has a lot of pressure on it to perform well at E3. Its Xbox Series X|S has fallen behind rival Sony's PlayStation 5, at least in part because of a dearth of headlining exclusives. E3 will be its chance to drum up some new excitement around the console and get gamers back on the hype train.