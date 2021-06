The Chandler Fashion Center is hosting a summer job fair June 5 with more than 30 retailers and restaurants looking to hire, according to a news release from the mall. The event will run from at 9 a.m.-noon. Job seekers who apply to the participating retailers on the day of the event will receive a gift card from Wildflower Bread Co., and refreshments and light snacks will be available, according to the release. Mall employees also receive discounts at various retailers and get the opportunity to work for their favorite brand. Applicants are encouraged to "dress the part and bring their resumes," according to the release.