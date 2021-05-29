Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

'Sixteen Scandals' Rewinds A Teen Classic To Regency England

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For this month's book review, I'm taking a scandalous dance step outside my usual contemporary genre. Much like cheesy holiday movies in December, from time to time I lose myself in costume dramas as comfort food. I'm old enough to remember a time where historical romances were thin on the ground in publishing — especially young adult romances — so you might imagine my delight upon encountering the "irreverent regency romp" Sixteen Scandals by Sophie Jordan!

www.apr.org
Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alethea Kontis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Spanish#Vauxhall#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Related
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

'Lost Letters' Lead To New Love — And Hard Choices — In This YA Romance

I've been lucky to have this column — I grew up reading my way through the stacks at the Richland County Public Library and never gave a moment's thought to the timing of new book releases. These reviews have afforded me the privilege of enjoying many stories set in and around the time they are let out into the world. As suggested by the title, Hannah Reynolds's The Summer of Lost Letters is very much a summer book, set in late June and loaded with fat hydrangeas, sparkling water, and sizzling hot days.
MoviesPopculture

Disney+ Adding Classic '80s Teen Movie in June

Disney+ is picking up a classic 1980s movie this month — Adventures in Babysitting. The original film will be available to stream starting on Friday, June 25, according to Disney's latest batch of announcements. The 2016 remake is available on Disney+ already. Adventures in Babysitting originally came out in 1987,...
Musicclarencebee.com

Classical

Announcements American Anthems — Your BPO and conductor Jeff Tyzik honor those who have served and sacrificed in this annual celebration, “American Anthems,” which premiered at 7 p.m. June 1. As a reminder, all BPOnDemand performances are available on-demand for 30 days following their premiere. Tune in for a program of patriotic favorites and songs of reflection, including "Amazing Grace," […]
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Movie Review Rewind: The Fighter (2010)

The story of The Fighter may resemble another boxing film by the name of Rocky – a guy who came from the streets and overcame all odds to become champion. It is that familiar underdog story we all know and root for. But The Fighter is not just a sports film. It is not just a boxing film. It is a film about family and the struggles within it. There are several complex relationships in this film, and they all play an important part in the shaping of “Irish” Micky Ward and the man he became.
TV Serieskidscreen.com

Sixteen South, France TV, Tencent, Technicolor team up

Sixteen South is partnering with Tencent, France Télévisions and Technicolor Animation Productions on its newest show The Coop Troop. Co-created by Sixteen South’s Colin Williams and children’s author/illustrator Alex Smith, the 52 x 11-minute series for kids ages six to nine will be animated in CG, a first for the Belfast-based prodco. The Coop Troop centers around a group of barnyard animals on a mission to help others with their problems.
Santa Ana Pueblo, NMDeming Headlight

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa will serve as backdrop for "The Bachelorette"

SANTA ANA PUEBLO, N.M. – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, located on 550 acres on the Santa Ana Pueblo between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, is a proud participant in the upcoming season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” The resort will be featured throughout this season as it serves as the backdrop and location for Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s journey to love. “The Bachelorette” premieres its 17th season Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.
Denver, COWestword

Art Attack: Sixteen Ways to Celebrate Art This Weekend

First Friday came and went: the crowds, the art, the activity, the glamour. But it's not too late to hit any art district, certified or otherwise, and explore the galleries. There's so much going on, you may not be able to hit it all. But pick your pleasure and rest assured that, yes, First Friday will be back next month.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Rewind Review: The Silent Age

Become a time-traveling janitor on a quest to save the world in The Silent Age. This title by House on Fire is a point-and-click adventure game that released nearly a decade ago to rave reviews. Move back and forth seamlessly from the groovy 70s to a post-apocalyptic 2012 to solve puzzles and prevent a dystopian future.
Books & Literaturemetafilter.com

Weird mysteries

I’m interested in reading more mysteries that deviate from the standard structure/genre tropes etc. Can be fantasy or science fiction, literary, whatever. I’m just looking for stuff that’s slightly different. The Evelyn Hardcastle book was different sure but I don’t know that it was a favorite. I loved Tuesday Mooney...
Shoppingeasybranches.com

Sunday Rewind: The Rolex Pepsi: Steel or Gold? - HODINKEE

Two watches with red and blue bezels, both no longer in production. Let's revisit this showdown. Valkyrae explained in an interview with CodeMiko how her switch from Twitch to YouTube means she doesn't worry about her viewer count. Nintendo Life. 2 days ago. Update: Here's a sneak peek of what's...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

First Guerrilla Collective Shows Sixteen Games For Switch

A few were known, but a lot of debuts to the wide world. The day's second independent game show was the first day of the Guerrilla Collective featured another round of confirmed Switch games. Inti Creates showed off Blaster Master Zero 3 which will hit Switch on July 29, as...
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Oxenfree Rewind Review

Retrospection has been a common theme in our world lately. “In retrospect, I should have gotten to go to this restaurant before the pandemic closed it for good,” or “I retrospectively miss not wearing masks in grocery stores,” may be among some of the utterances you have heard recently. Here at Hardcore Droid, we are willing to acknowledge that in retrospect Night School Studio’s indie-adventure-horror game Oxenfree has long since deserved a full review from our publication. After all, we have included it in several of our “Best of…” articles. Its simple controls ported near-perfectly from PC and its suspenseful and gripping storytelling methods make it an easy contender in “Best Indie” lists. It only makes sense that we illustrate what exactly it is that makes this time-travelling teen thriller one of the best of its kind with a proper review.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

Unrivaled storytelling. Unforgettable characters. Rich historical detail. These are the hallmarks of Diana Gabaldon’s work. Outlander: A Novel by Diana Gabaldon. Savor the books behind the Starz Original Series!

#1 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER • NOW A STARZ ORIGINAL SERIES. Unrivaled storytelling. Unforgettable characters. Rich historical detail. These are the hallmarks of Diana Gabaldon’s work. Her New York Times bestselling Outlander novels have earned the praise of critics and captured the hearts of millions of fans. Here is the story that started it all, introducing two remarkable characters, Claire Beauchamp Randall and Jamie Fraser, in a spellbinding novel of passion and history that combines exhilarating adventure with a love story for the ages.
Entertainmentrewind943.com

Daily Rewind June 9th

In 1790, the First Book Was Copyrighted in the U.S. . . . John Barry’s “Philadelphia Spelling Book”. In 1934, Donald Duck made his debut in Disney’s “The Little Wise Hen”. In 1973, Secretariat won the Belmont Stakes to become the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years. 1988, The...
ApparelPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Check-In: Eyewear Escapades

Host Ophira Eisenberg informs Jonathan Coulton how, after a lifetime of sitting too close to screens, she finally decided to give in and wear glasses. Coulton shares his hard-earned eyewear fashion advice. Heard on Sara Bareilles, American Ninja Warrior & Rugrats. JONATHAN COULTON, BYLINE: From NPR and WNYC, coming to...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

The Rewinder to launch this Fall, latest trailer

Gamera Game have announced that The Rewinder, a puzzle adventure game developed by Misty Mountain Studio, will be released this Fall in Europe and North America. They also shared a brand new trailer, which features an original song composed and performed by musician KALA. Here’s the trailer:. In this new...
CelebritiesPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Remembering 'Mod Squad' Actor Clarence Williams III

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. We're going to listen back to our interview with Clarence Williams III, best known for playing Linc Hayes, one of three hippie-delinquents-turned-undercover-cops in the ABC series "The Mod Squad." Williams died June 4 at the age of 81. The cause was colon cancer.