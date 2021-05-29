'Sixteen Scandals' Rewinds A Teen Classic To Regency England

Retrospection has been a common theme in our world lately. “In retrospect, I should have gotten to go to this restaurant before the pandemic closed it for good,” or “I retrospectively miss not wearing masks in grocery stores,” may be among some of the utterances you have heard recently. Here at Hardcore Droid, we are willing to acknowledge that in retrospect Night School Studio’s indie-adventure-horror game Oxenfree has long since deserved a full review from our publication. After all, we have included it in several of our “Best of…” articles. Its simple controls ported near-perfectly from PC and its suspenseful and gripping storytelling methods make it an easy contender in “Best Indie” lists. It only makes sense that we illustrate what exactly it is that makes this time-travelling teen thriller one of the best of its kind with a proper review.