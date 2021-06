It’s been four long years since Lorde has last graced our ears with her sweet New Zealander voice. But the 24-year-old singer might be preparing to unveil a new album!. Lorde’s official website has a photo of what may be the new cover art for the upcoming album, or at least a new song: the image says “Solar Power,” and it looks like it could be an album (or single) cover. Taken from the ground up, we get a good look at Lorde’s bare legs and beach bum, something that is new from the “Royals” singer, who we’re used to seeing in black garb.