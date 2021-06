If you’ve looked into the Cubs’ dugout during a game over the last seven years, there’s one thing you’ll almost always see. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo together. Whether it’s chatting in the clubhouse, where their lockers are next to each other, or in the on-deck circle, as they’ve hit back-to-back almost their entire careers, the two Cubs superstars have a knack for being in the same place at the same time.