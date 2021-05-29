Managing health conditions and diseases

Strategies to avoid complications of sickle cell disease and ensure non-dependency on opioids when treating patients for pain as a result of the disease. Michael R. DeBaun, MD, MPH: In terms of avoiding complications, a family that is well educated about the disease, the treatments available, the preventive strategies for complications, including nonmedicinal strategies explicitly, such as mindfulness, good eating habits, exercise within moderation, and good sleep habits, they are going to do far better than the family that does not have these in their lives. Most providers are not well informed about sickle cell disease. Thus, a well-informed parent or adult with the disease who provides information in a nonthreatening fashion can improve their own health care. I would stay abreast of the research as another strategy, because treatment of sickle cell disease in 2020 is vastly different than treatment of sickle cell disease in 2010, and I would wager that curative therapy options in the next decade will be better. We will have improved outcomes with less toxicity.