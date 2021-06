WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Travis E. Vossen, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was indicted today on drug charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Vossen, 31, was indicted today on two counts of “Distribution of Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” Vossen is accused of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine near Ritchie Elementary School in April and May 2021 in Ohio County.