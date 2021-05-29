Listeners Share The Stories That Stuck With Them Over 50 Years Of NPR

Junior Mesa has shared a first listen of his upcoming project with the release of “Listen Close,” a melancholic jammer that sees the young singer/songwriter weaving personal strife into his penchant for jittery rock pieces. Written about Mesa’s relationship with music and how it’s been strained by his struggle with epilepsy, his ecstatic cries echoing his frustration even as they glide so sublimely alongside the song’s delirious melody. The song is also accompanied by a video that Mesa directed himself — and from the first shot of an orange-faced Mesa staring unblinking through an old television set, all the way through his escape from two terrifying clowns, the video is a trippy mirror for the kinds of anxieties and terrors he’d feel because of his epilepsy.