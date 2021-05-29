Cancel
Listeners Share The Stories That Stuck With Them Over 50 Years Of NPR

By Alejandra Marquez Janse
NPR
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll month long, we've been celebrating 50 years of NPR and how it all started on May 3, 1971 with the first broadcast of All Things Considered. We asked you, our listeners, what stories have captivated you over the decades. Your responses included stories from each decade that brought you laughter, gave you a chance to connect with your family and made you see the world in a different way. Even NPR Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg shared two of her favorite stories from the show's first two decades.

