Benjamin Netanyahu's long run as Israel's prime minister has come to an end. Over the course of 12 years in office, the longest tenure in the country's history, Netanyahu became one of the world's most prominent and polarizing leaders. But his combative style, along with his ongoing corruption trial, eroded his support at home. And today, the country's parliament voted with a one-vote margin to install a new government. It is headed by new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He is another right-wing leader and a former ally of Netanyahu's, but he leads a varied coalition of lawmakers from the left, right and center, united in their desire to end Netanyahu's grip on power.