Young People In Hong Kong Are Bonding Deeply Through Protest

By Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR
 16 days ago

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Hong Kong-based writer Lavender Au about the enduring family-like relationships that have emerged among young pro-democracy demonstrators. Life in Hong Kong these days - some people carry umbrellas on sunny days not to shield themselves from rain but security cameras and the government's face-recognition software. And they've learned not to cry out calls for freedom or democracy, which could land them in jail for sedition. Instead, they greet each other by saying, sit up straight or drink water. the pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong have also begun to establish a kind of new informal family structure, young protesters and adults who try to look out for one another in vital ways.

www.npr.org
