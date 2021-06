Written by Piero Messina exclusively for SouthFront. Playing a sad tango melody, the 2019 Covid pandemic is sending Argentina and its government into a tailspin. Accusations of corruption in the management of the vaccination campaign, controversies over the supply of medicines, quarrels with pharmaceutical companies and the temptation to sell state property – from the Patagonian glaciers to the military barracks – to sign the necessary contracts to obtain anti-covid vaccines. Someone even proposed to sell the Malvinas Falklands islands to Pfizer in exchange for the supply of vaccines.