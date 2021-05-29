Eric Bischoff On Using Two Announce Teams On WCW Nitro, Why Current Wrestling Companies Should Adopt Same Format

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com (subscription required) and talked about his neck issues…. “I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance on my body all day. I do my neck traction. I have a thing called the Iron Neck, where it trains your neck. I have anti-gravity machine rollers. I stretch. I do a lot of weight training. I work on my body a good 2-3 hours a day. I have to. I’m so banged up now. I sacrificed a lot of my body in professional wrestling, and amateur wrestling. I have to blame both sports, not just one. I’m paying for it now, but I’m managing it. I had a painkiller problem, and I kicked that eight years ago. Not having painkillers anymore is really difficult, but I’m never going back to those, nor do I want to. I’m going to keep doing my body maintenance training, and doing what I’m doing right now.”