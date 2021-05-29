Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Eric Bischoff On Using Two Announce Teams On WCW Nitro, Why Current Wrestling Companies Should Adopt Same Format

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed using two separate announce teams on WCW Nitro, why different announce teams are better for wrestling fans, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below. Eric Bischoff on using separate announce teams early on for WCW Nitro: “Tony...

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bischoff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling Ring#Wcw#Combat#Wcw Nitro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Admits He Won’t Return to a Full-Time Role Within Wrestling

Former Raw General Manager and WCW President Eric Bischoff admitted that he’s made peace with leaving the wrestling industry in any full-time capacity. Bischoff’s most recent full-time role was a brief stint as SmackDown’s Executive Director, a role he admitted came with its challenges. But now, after a while away from any roles full-time, he said this to Joey Karni from The Angle Podcast:
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On Why WWE Released Talent, WWE Not Being Worried About AEW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks with host Eric Bischoff, the former WCW President talked about the recent talent released by WWE. In this latest round of releases, WWE parted ways with Braun Strowman, Lana, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. There was speculation that the recent budget cuts could be leading towards a sale of the company, although an that does not appear to be the case.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff doesn't believe he will work in wrestling anymore

A sudden and apparently definitive announcement, even if in wrestling one can never "say never" by definition. Eric Bischoff, however, seems convinced of the fact of him, and in an interview with Joey Karni for 'The Angle Podcast', he stated that he has no intention of ever playing any role in the discipline again.
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Isn’t In The Same Universe As WWE

Eric Bischoff is a veteran in the pro wrestling business and is undoubtedly one of the greatest minds to have ever worked in it. He is well aware of the changing landscape of pro wrestling as well. The Wednesday Night Wars between WWE and AEW began in October 2019 as...
WWEringsidenews.com

Eric Bischoff Says WWE’s Recent Cuts Are A Good Business Decision

WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars for the past few months, which began with the company releasing the likes of Samoa Joe and Mickie James in April. Since then, several WWE Superstars from NXT and the main roster were released. The latest slew of COVID-19 budget cuts...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Finally Realizes Who Came Up With “New World Order” Term In WCW

On the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the creation of the nWo and where the idea for the name came from. While doing a watch-along for the WCW Monday Nitro before Bash at the Beach 1996, where the nWo was formed, Larry Zybysko on commentary spoke about the Outsiders interfering on the show and said “there will be a new world order in professional wrestling” this Sunday. Bischoff candidly said he had never remembered hearing Zybysko mention the name of the group before.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla Announces Return

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced tonight on Twitter that it will return on August 1, 2021. The promotion tweeted, “Kept you waiting, huh? PWG returns on Sunday, August 1st!”. PWG has not had a show since December 20, 2019. During the event, Bandido defeated Jeff Cobb to become the new PWG...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

REVIEW: WCW Monday Nitro Extra: It’s Free!

Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over ten years now and have reviewed over 5,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Special Announce Team Set For Impact Wrestling Against All Odds

There will be a different commentary lineup for tonight’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Moose title match at Impact Wrestling Against All Odds, according to PWInsider. AEW’s Tony Schiavone, Don Callis, and Impact EVP Scott D’Amore will call the big match, which will happen at Daily’s Place — AEW’s home.
WWEringsidenews.com

Tony Khan Explains Why He’s Glad WCW Failed

Since its inception in 2019, AEW has strived to provide a proper alternative product to WWE. For the most part, they have succeeded but there are still many areas of improvement. The arrival of AEW certainly shook the pro wrestling world to its core as it was the first time...
WWEnodq.com

Kurt Angle says he is in “extreme pain all day long”

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle recently did a Q&A on AdFreeShows.com (subscription required) and talked about his neck issues…. “I’m in extreme pain all day long. I do maintenance on my body all day. I do my neck traction. I have a thing called the Iron Neck, where it trains your neck. I have anti-gravity machine rollers. I stretch. I do a lot of weight training. I work on my body a good 2-3 hours a day. I have to. I’m so banged up now. I sacrificed a lot of my body in professional wrestling, and amateur wrestling. I have to blame both sports, not just one. I’m paying for it now, but I’m managing it. I had a painkiller problem, and I kicked that eight years ago. Not having painkillers anymore is really difficult, but I’m never going back to those, nor do I want to. I’m going to keep doing my body maintenance training, and doing what I’m doing right now.”
WWEPopculture

Former WWE Superstar Melissa Coates Tragically Dies at 50

Former WWE, ECW and independent wrestler Melissa Coates has died at 50. The news comes months after having a lifesaving leg amputation, with no cause of death yet. Coates was also a former manager/valet and bodybuilder, best known for her time alongside Sabu as Super Genie in ECW. According to...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Vickie Guerrero pays tribute to Dominik Mysterio

WWE fans will remember how Dominik Mysterio made his first TV appearance back in 2005, ending up at the center of the historic feud between his father Rey and his great friend Eddie Guerrero. The aforementioned rivalry continued until SummerSlam, where Rey defeated the late Eddie by securing the right to keep custody of Dominik.
WWEf4wonline.com

NJPW announces two Wrestle Grand Slam shows for September

NJPW has added two more Wrestle Grand Slam shows to its schedule. Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome will be a two-night event held on Saturday, September 4 and Sunday, September 5. The company also announced today that the Wrestle Grand Slam in Tokyo Dome event originally scheduled for May...
Combat SportsPro Wrestling Insider

NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCES NJPW STRONG: TAG TEAM TURBULENCE

For Immediate Release June 19, 2021 (Carson, CA) -- NJPW of America announces the first ever Tag Team Turbulence tournament on NJPW STRONG. The series is an eight-team single elimination tournament contested over three weeks on NJPW STRONG and features STRONG’s best tag teams as well as tag teams seen in other promotions. Tag Team Turbulence will also see the Good Brothers return to a NJPW ring for the first time in over five years.