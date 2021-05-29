'In Treatment' Returns To HBO With Uzo Aduba At The Helm

Cancel
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with award-winning actress Uzo Aduba about playing a therapist in the return of the HBO series, In Treatment. HBO's "In Treatment" is back. The series about a therapist and patients won awards when it aired more than a decade ago with Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston. This time, the featured therapist is Dr. Brooke Taylor, who sees patients in person at her home overlooking Los Angeles and these days, of course, virtually. And she sometimes gets calls during off hours, including the middle of the night.

www.npr.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
