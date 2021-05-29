The Lego Games and the Glory of Not Being Challenged

LEGO Masters kicked off its season 2 in style, and the contestants have already produced some amazing builds in just one episode, but there was a big surprise waiting for them by episode's end. That's because host Will Arnett and judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard revealed that no one would be leaving in the first episode and that everybody was back in play for the big prize. That will not be the case again though in episode 2, and LEGO Masters is going big and bold for its next challenge, and we've got your exclusive first look at that next challenge in a brand new clip, which you can check out in the video above.