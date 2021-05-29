Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Lego Games and the Glory of Not Being Challenged

By Joe Molande
Wired
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis autumn will mark 20 years since the release of LEGO Creator: Harry Potter, the first Lego game based on a licensed property. Though it launched an era of fan favorites, it’s hardly The Last of Us—unless your idea of gripping gameplay is finding Ron’s pet rat. That’s no bad thing, though. That the Lego series has endured this long suggests demand is still ripe for enjoyable, unchallenging games. Over the past year, they’ve become nothing less than essential. Let’s consider why that might be.

www.wired.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Druckmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Games#Tt Games#Game Mechanics#Adventure Games#Classic Games#Star Wars Games#World Titles#Lego Creator#The Fair Play Alliance#Animal Crossing#New Horizons#Verge#Portal#Ratchet#Clank#Lego Indiana Jones#Tt Games#Lego Star Wars#Lego Pieces#Lego Stormtroopers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Lego
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Chess
Related
KidsPosted by
The Independent

10 best gifts for five-year-olds, from Lego to board games

Five years old is definitely an age at which adults notice a kid growing up fast. Reading and writing skills tend to accelerate, and meanwhile, your little darling is likely firming up their first independently-acquired friendship groups at school, and showing real interest in self-chosen hobbies. All of this can make it tricky to choose a gift. What we have tried to do here is select a range of products to suit a range of interests, at a variety of price points, which all represent good value for money and are likely to have lasting appeal. Please note that in some cases the manufacturers’...
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

There’s A Surprise New LEGO Game Coming To Switch Next Month

Back in 2019, one of the launch games for Apple Arcade — the technology giant’s subscription games service — was LEGO Builder’s Journey, an extremely pretty little puzzle game that gives us Monument Valley-meets-LEGO vibes. It’s the first game from LEGO’s internally-developed game development studio, Light Brick, which is based in Denmark. They have not released any new games since… so what have they been making, we wonder?
Entertainmenttalentrecap.com

LEGO Facts That Will Turn You Into a LEGO Master

LEGO Masters season two premieres tonight on Fox. The exciting brick building competition is sure to shock and awe with more insane and imaginative challenges. While you don’t have to be an AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO) to enjoy watching the show, it might be nice to gain some LEGO knowledge ahead of the premiere. Here are some facts we dug up around the company and the show that you may not know.
Video GamesComicBook

New LEGO Dimensions Game Possibly Teased

In 2017, LEGO Dimensions officially came to an end, much to the disappointment of players. Nearly four years later, it seems that LEGO might be teasing a new game in the series! The official LEGO Twitter account has posted a strange teaser showcasing a brick that glows in four colors: yellow, cyan, magenta, and orange. As Twitter poster @whirlwind2112 points out, the former three colors are the same that appeared on the LEGO Dimensions portal, while orange is the color of the bases from the Series 2 Minifigs. The official LEGO Twitter account replied to @whirlwind2112's Tweet with "stay tuned for more info to be revealed soon."
TV & VideosGizmodo

Lego Masters Season 2 Judges Tease Curious Builds and Covid Filming Challenges

A person in possession of just six Lego bricks can create almost a billion different combinations. So when you consider the second season of Fox’s reality competition show Lego Masters gives the contestants 5 million bricks to choose from, the scope and variation of the creations becomes almost unfathomable. “There are so many wonderfully, absurdly fun things that we’re asking people to do that you can’t help but get excited by the possibilities,” judge Jamie Berard told io9.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

What does Lego look for when investing in game companies? | GI Live Online

For Lego, "play is the best way of learning." Looking "beyond the brick," the company is keen to invest in startups and entrepreneurs building the future of education and digital play, and it's this "learning through play" lens that focuses much of Lego's educational aspirations. Talking at GI Live, Lego...
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

LEGO DC Super-Villains PC Game Download For Free

It is good to be poor… Embark on an all-new DC/LEGO® experience by getting the very best villain that the world has seen. Players will produce and play with the all-new super-villain through the sport, unleashing mischievous antics and wreak havoc within an action-packed narrative. Place in an open world encounter over the DC world; the Justice League has vanished, leaving Earth’s defense to their counterparts.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Old Need for Speed games are being delisted – today

If you want to own a digital copy of a Need for Speed in the late 2000s or early 2010s, you might want to hurry up. EA has announced that five Need for Speed games are being delisted from digital stores today, and while you’ll still be able to play them if you own them, they will no longer be available for purchase going forward.
Video GamesKotaku

Tekken Director Challenges Virtua Fighter Team To Make Another Game

In the latest video for his personal YouTube channel, Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada spoke at length about this week’s release of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, sharing that he’s always viewed surpassing Sega’s foundational 3D fighting series as a personal goal. “There was an 11-year gap [between releases], but...
Video GamesThe Drum

The best work from One Minute Briefs’ Future of Gaming challenge

So buffing up our crystal ball, in partnership with OMB, we prophesized what the future holds. Of the hundreds of entries posted, some opted for unique brand placements, others new applications of the tech. What’s clear is that we’ve only scratched the surface of the sector’s utility to wider society.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

Retell The LEGO Story with new LEGO Ideas activity

A new LEGO Ideas activity is asking builders to look back to the company’s origins and retell The LEGO Story through the lens of their builds. LEGO Ideas activities offer a chance for builders to impress other users with their models and designs with no physical prizes on offer other than bragging rights. Each one carries a specific theme, whether it be a seasonal event or even a building technique.
TV & VideosComicBook

LEGO Masters: Will Arnett Reveals the Hero Shot Challenge with a Bang in New Clip (Exclusive)

LEGO Masters kicked off its season 2 in style, and the contestants have already produced some amazing builds in just one episode, but there was a big surprise waiting for them by episode's end. That's because host Will Arnett and judges Amy Corbett and Jamie Berard revealed that no one would be leaving in the first episode and that everybody was back in play for the big prize. That will not be the case again though in episode 2, and LEGO Masters is going big and bold for its next challenge, and we've got your exclusive first look at that next challenge in a brand new clip, which you can check out in the video above.
Video Gamesbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Ideas x Unity contest games played live today

Unity and the LEGO Group are playing some of the entries to the LEGO Ideas and Unity contest live on Twitch today. To celebrate that all of the games that were entered into the LEGO Ideas contest will be archived forever by the Royal Danish Library, Unity employees will be playing some of them via livestream. Viewers who come along to the stream will also be in with a chance of winning a Unity minifigure.
Video GamesComicBook

New Borderlands Game Likely Being Revealed This Week

It's looking incredibly likely that a new entry in Gearbox Software's beloved Borderlands series will be revealed in just a few short days. Even though we don't currently know that this mystery title from Gearbox is associated with the Borderlands franchise to be specific, a litany of new rumors and reports have all but confirmed that this new entry is coming about. Not to mention, Gearbox itself may have spilled the beans a bit early in a rather odd manner.
Video GamesMonte Cook Games

Game Design Challenge: Converting Ptolus Part 1

The new Cypher System and 5e versions of Ptolus are now available in our shop! Making these two books wasn’t simply a matter of opening the original files, updating the rules information, and sending the revised files off to the printer—it took a lot of work and attention to detail, all with the dual intentions of preserving the feel of the original Ptolus and making sure that the new versions were as user-friendly as possible. This 2-part series is an under-the-hood and behind-the-scenes look at the challenges we faced, the solutions we came up with, and the steps we took to make these two new books a reality.