The Lego Games and the Glory of Not Being Challenged
This autumn will mark 20 years since the release of LEGO Creator: Harry Potter, the first Lego game based on a licensed property. Though it launched an era of fan favorites, it’s hardly The Last of Us—unless your idea of gripping gameplay is finding Ron’s pet rat. That’s no bad thing, though. That the Lego series has endured this long suggests demand is still ripe for enjoyable, unchallenging games. Over the past year, they’ve become nothing less than essential. Let’s consider why that might be.www.wired.com