(Washington, DC) — Today the nation will reflect on the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the armed forces. What we now know as Memorial day started as a way to honor those who fought and died in the Civil War. Originally called Decoration day, the holiday was first officially established by General John Logan in 1868. In 1882, the name Memorial day was first used and the name gradually grew on people. Dozens of cities and towns actually claim to be the birthplace of the holiday, but President Lyndon Johnson officially declared that it originated in Waterloo, New York. The holiday is celebrated on the last Monday of May and typically marks the unofficial start of summer.