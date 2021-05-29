Cancel
Virginia Beach, VA

Longtime Virginia Beach teacher and local union president to leave post July 1

By Peter Coutu, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 16 days ago

After a career that brought her to classrooms in China, Israel and Germany, a longtime Virginia Beach teacher and the president of the local education union will leave her leadership role July 1.

More than two decades before she would become one of the most prominent voices for Virginia Beach public schools, Kelly Walker joined the division as a part-time teacher in 1992, when she was seven months pregnant and two years after graduating from Old Dominion University.

She was hired at Kellam High School, where she stayed for nearly 16 years before moving on to teach at the Global Studies Academy and elsewhere.

Throughout her career, funded by educational grants, she has toured classrooms all over the world. She spent a month in China, where she saw students with disabilities forced to sit in the back of the classrooms and ignored.

In Germany, as a senior fellow with the Guther Institute, she studied how the fall of the Berlin Wall impacted education in both the east and the west.

She took some of her students to New York and then Israel, where they saw unexploded ordnancedown the Gaza Strip. In Northern Ireland, students were separated in schools by religion, she said.

Walker formed lifelong bonds on trips with students in her class and saw who they really were as people. Many have stayed in contact with her.

“To show them there’s something else beyond your backyard, that’s an amazing thing,” she said.

She got more involved with the local teachers’ union in 2006. One of her closest friends who also taught at Kellam invited her to join the group’s board, which she accepted as a favor to him. But when the then-president left in 2016, and the vice president went to a neighboring school district, the union was left in a lurch.

Walker said she didn’t want to do it — because it meant being out of the classroom.

“In essence, I would be leaving my passion,” she said.

But in early 2016, she decided to run for the position, which is elected by all Virginia Beach Education Association members. She felt like she knew the system better than anyone — and could make positive change for local educators.

As president, she represents some 1,800 school employees, the majority of whom are teachers. She lists getting the step raises for teachers reinstated and mending relationships with the administration as some of her biggest accomplishments.

“I knew it was going to be a lot of work. Good work,” she said. “And then the pandemic hit.”

It’s been the most challenging year of her career. Teachers’ unions, locally and elsewhere, faced fierce public backlash in their push for more virtual learning during times of high community spread.

Walker said she had to close their office for a while because of threatening emails and phone calls. Some members died from the coronavirus.

“I feel as though, because we were so vocal and because we were the ones advocating to protect our teachers, students and communities, we were targeted,” she said.

Walker, who stuck around a year longer than her term in order to help the association through the pandemic, said she’s burnt out. Her successor, Kathleen Slinde, will have to continue the union’s push for collective bargaining — when a union can negotiate wages and other workplace conditions with the administration — throughout the next year.

Walker, who is unsure of what she will do next, said it’s critical for the organization to gain collective bargaining rights for its teachers. A give and take between the division and its employees would only benefit the district and its students, she said.

“I truly believe it,” she said. “I wholeheartedly believe that.”

Peter Coutu, 757-222-5124, peter.coutu@pilotonline.com

