Bucks getting brooms ready

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full season after losing in five games to the Miami Heat in the 2020 playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance for vengeance on Saturday. At 12:30 PM, Milwaukee has a chance to close out the series in just the fourth game. The Bucks are attempting to put out the Heat season in Miami. On Thursday, the Bucks lost three-point weapon Donte DiVincenzo for the remainder of the playoffs with a foot injury. If Milwaukee advances to the second round of the playoffs, they face the winner of the series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.

