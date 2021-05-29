Bucks getting brooms ready

A full season after losing in five games to the Miami Heat in the 2020 playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance for vengeance on Saturday. At 12:30 PM, Milwaukee has a chance to close out the series in just the fourth game. The Bucks are attempting to put out the Heat season in Miami. On Thursday, the Bucks lost three-point weapon Donte DiVincenzo for the remainder of the playoffs with a foot injury. If Milwaukee advances to the second round of the playoffs, they face the winner of the series between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics.