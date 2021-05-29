Softball: Early innings gouge Spartans

Luxemburg-Casco had a second-inning slide that would define the game for them on Friday, and end a lengthy winning streak. In the first inning, they gave up a run to Denmark and would answer with a run of their own in the top of the second inning. In the bottom half of that inning, Denmark would burst to a four-run inning to go up 5-1. In the final half-inning, the Spartans only got one of the four necessary runs and fell 5-2. They collected five hits in the game. The loss snaps an eleven-game winning streak for Luxemburg-Casco and drops their record to 14-3 overall. The Spartans return to the diamond when they travel to Waupaca on Tuesday, with a 4:30 PM start time.