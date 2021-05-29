Cancel
Comics

PrintWatch: Radiant Black, Becstar, Nottingham Gets Fifth Printing

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrintWatch: Nottingham, the five-issue reinvention of the legend of Robin Hood by David Hazan, Shane Connery Volk and Luca Romano from Mad Cave Studios, has been burning through the print runs and now Nottingham #1 has gone to a fifth printing, out on the 14th of July. It will be joined in that with fourth printings of Nottingham #2, third printings of Nottingham #3 and a second printing of Nottingham #4, all out on the same day as the first printing of the final issue, Nottingham #5. Which is very handy.

bleedingcool.com
Kyle Higgins
