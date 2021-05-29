PrintWatch: Radiant Black, Becstar, Nottingham Gets Fifth Printing

PrintWatch: The much-delayed W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 – which originally was meant to have been published over a year ago – blew out of comic book stores this week, with hundreds of copies selling for between $15 and $30 on eBay over the last couple of days., Which is enough for Marvel comics to think that maybe, just maybe, they might like a little of that extra money. Which is why W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 is now going to a very fast second printing – a bit of an anomaly as Marvel Comics has not been offering titles for second printings for the last few weeks at all. Where usually Marvel has several titles up for second printings for most weeks, in the last month, they haven't offered a single one – until now. Maybe they are a bit pickier over what they send for second printings? And restricting it to titles that see a massive jump in value as a result of unmet demand on the aftermarket? It's almost as if they might have been overflowing the market with additional printings of late, having to use tiered variants to get their numbers up…