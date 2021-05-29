ROGER HINES: Education versus Training: What the Universities are Doing to Us
No doubt many hearts were made glad by what Cobb County Chamber of Commerce COO Dana Johnson had to say recently about the need for more students in trade schools. According to the Marietta Daily Journal (May 22/23 Weekend Edition), Johnson told members of the county’s Developmental Authority that “a recent study the Chamber helped fund found rapid growth in healthcare, engineering, construction, and social work.”www.mdjonline.com