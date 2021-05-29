Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cobb County, GA

ROGER HINES: Education versus Training: What the Universities are Doing to Us

By Roger Hines
Marietta Daily Journal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo doubt many hearts were made glad by what Cobb County Chamber of Commerce COO Dana Johnson had to say recently about the need for more students in trade schools. According to the Marietta Daily Journal (May 22/23 Weekend Edition), Johnson told members of the county’s Developmental Authority that “a recent study the Chamber helped fund found rapid growth in healthcare, engineering, construction, and social work.”

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
Marietta, GA
Education
City
Marietta, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
Cobb County, GA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Marietta College#Private University#Trade Schools#Higher Education#Developmental Authority#Chamber#English#Southern#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science Education
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Investing in the science of reading can end Atlanta’s illiteracy crisis and establish a national model for reform

A bold, new commitment to literacy for all its children is underway in Marietta. The goal of Literacy and Justice for All is to eradicate illiteracy by investing in the science of reading from birth through 3rd grade. Literacy and Justice for All partners are working to ensure child-facing adults have the knowledge, skills, and agency to implement:
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

'Women are on the rise': Cobb NAACP hosts annual mothers luncheon

MARIETTA — As a group of women laughed over a game of “two truths and a lie” in the shade of her Marietta home near Lockheed Elementary School, former Cobb NAACP President Deanne Bonner explained why she had started her annual mother's appreciation luncheon almost 20 years ago. “Just that...
Cobb County, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Switzer Library in Cobb County will reopen June 1

Charles D. Switzer Library will reopenTuesday, June 1, after the branch underwent an extensive renovation. The Switzer facility in downtown Marietta has had a major renovation since mid-2019 to improve indoor and outdoor spaces of the library system’s central library complex and its administrative and support services spaces. The project was expanded in late 2020 to include a complete roof replacement for the 30-plus years old building.
Cobb County, GAeastcobber.com

COBB COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT UPDATES COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Over the last year and a half, our students, staff, families, and entire county have faced very difficult circumstances. Our students have learned, and our teachers have taught, through the COVID-19 pandemic with information about COVID-19 that has not always been easy to understand. Earlier today, the CDC announced that...
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Cupid to host elections town hall Tuesday at Civic Center

Lisa Cupid, chair of the Cobb Board of Commissioners, will host a town hall Tuesday to discuss Georgia's new election laws and their impact on the county. The event will be held at the Cobb County Civic Center from 7 to 9 p.m. Cupid will be joined by Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler.