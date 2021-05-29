SIG Sauer M400: A Top-Selling Semi-Auto Carbine
SIG Sauer’s M400 was the company’s first AR-15-style carbine. It caught enthusiasts largely by surprise at its introduction—roughly a decade ago—but it quickly became a popular choice in a market teaming with modern sporting rifles. The direct-gas impingement firearm was one of the top-selling semi-automatic rifles last year, thanks partly to its budget-friendly price point. The quality build and variety of upgrades over the original likely played a bigger role, though.www.americanrifleman.org